Lada proposes a solution in the midst of the conflict: make ‘zero technology’ cars

Without the possibility of receiving electronic components for its vehicles, Lada decided to manufacture cars without semiconductors and with the minimum of elements.

Although still part of the Renault Group, the Russian manufacturer Lada and its matrix AvtoVAZ hold just over 10% in russian government owned, through the state industrial company Rostec. This is why, in the midst of the conflict that is currently taking place between Russia and Ukraine, and while Renault is looking for ways to get out of the company, decided to adapt its production to the new scene.

As is well known, there is an international embargo against Russia which involved locks of all kinds by the United States, the European Union and allied countries such as Japan. It prevents industries based in Russia from receiving production inputs as the necessary spare parts for vehicles.

Among the missing pieces are the semiconductors, necessary for the operation of all electronic items such as multimedia center, security assistance and on-board computer, to name a few. In addition to the war context, this was another reason that forced many manufacturers to suspend their production in that country. Less Lada.

Lada, 20 years ago

Although many of his models, including the veteran camper nivaalready had common technologies in modern vehicles, it seems that there is an order within Lada to ccontinue the production of new cars, even if there are no semiconductors. How to do it? Very easy. Simplifying the provision of cars as much as possible, removing electronics from them.

In this way, the current Lada Granta and Niva will be produced without ABS brakes or electronic brake distributor, no traction and stability controlswithout airbags, hill start assist or fuel trim sensors, returning its mechanical standard to Euro 2.

Put more simply, they will suffer a setback of at least 20 years, in general. An older model like the Niva, which has been in continuous production for 45 years, may not notice much of that regression. But others like the Granta, relatively modern, will be reduced to its minimum expression: much more obsolete and polluting.

Other models such as the Lada Vesta, Largus (Logan MCV) and Xray, built mostly with parts from the Renault Group, they will have to wait longer to resume production. Many of its components come from countries like Romaniaand they have no way to get to Russia given the current situation.

carry on as it is

According to international media, the instruction is to continue making cars under whatever circumstances. And we must bear in mind that Lada is, by far, the best-selling brand in Russia. It is not only an institution within the Russian automotive industry, but maintains a market share of 23.3%figure obtained in the sum of January and February of this year.

We had previously seen how, in the midst of the global microchip crisis, manufacturers such as Stellantis, Ford and GM had to manufacture vehicles without a multimedia system or without some additional security assistance. But in this case, Lada will take the situation to the extreme returning their vehicles to a 1990s standard.

With all this, it is clear that the Russians they want to prove to the world that they are “self-sufficient” to supply your industry and your market. And of course, continue billing in full conflict.

