Ladies and gentlemen, horns to you

Before Amber, there was Jennifer Lopez and before that Jennifer Aniston and Jackie Kennedy. The list of celebrities with healthy horns is long, branched one would say given the matter. The only difference is what happens after the betrayal is discovered. There are opportunists who despite having received as many horns as a dowry as there are in a basket of snails, decide to go ahead, making the best of a bad situation to keep up appearances and mostly to maintain social status. We think of Hillary Clinton, of the horns known worldwide even in the most gory details and of the nonchalance with which she remained next to that Mr President who, let’s face it, will hardly have put his head right. Then there are the pardoners, who convince us or are convinced that the escapade was the madness of a moment, that it will not be repeated and that it will indeed serve to find ourselves more united. Experience shows that these are mostly pious illusions, but perhaps there may be exceptions to the rule. The train of avengers travels in the opposite direction, ready for war to wash away the shame of betrayal.

Someone prefers to resort to blatant vendettas like Wanda Nara who for days has been insulting her husband Mauro Icardi and the friend with whom he has betrayed her on social media. Or the involuntary protagonist of the media case of the Hotel Eufemia who disgraced his wife and lover via the web, but then he became the object of social criticism. Others, on the other hand, choose more subtle strategies, collect the horns with refinement, meditating tremendous retaliation. The case history is Lady D’s revenge dress, the revenge dress she wore in response to the interview in which Prince Charles admitted his betrayal with Camilla Parker Bowles. Which then, after all, in our small way is the tactic that we have all adopted a bit, showing ourselves to the ex in perfect shape or showing off the most sensual smile to show what has been lost behind someone else. Because, it must be said, betrayals are the most democratic thing there is, they pay little attention to form and much to substance, in the most carnal meaning that one can imagine. We have all been or will be betrayed and then we might as well insert in our curriculum or in our biography on social networks, a hashtag that is cool and politically correct: #Cornametoo

