Lady Di: actresses who have played her in the movies and on TV – Movies and TV – Culture

On August 31, but in 1997, Princess Diana of Wales tragically passed away when she was just 36 years old.

His scandals, his work with the most vulnerable communities and the affection of his subjects, have been reflected in the films and series that have been made in his honor and in which more than 10 actresses have starred.

(Also read: Lady Di: 25 years after a death that plunged the British into a collective duel).

These are some of the actresses who have stepped into the shoes of the iconic Princess of Wales throughout history.

Caroline Bliss (1982)

The actress played the princess in the telefilm ‘Charles & Diana A Royal Love Story’, directed by James Goldstone, who addressed the love story between Charles and Diana before the romance failed.

Catherine Oxenberg (1982)

At the same time that Bliss entered the skin of the Princess of Wales, Catherine Oxenberg starred in the film ‘The Royal Romance of Charles and Diana’, by Peter Levin.

(Of interest: Lady Di: series and movies to learn about the life of a tragic princess).

Nicola Formby (1992)

For the year of the separation of Carlos and Diana, Steven Hilliard Stern directs the telefilm ‘The Women of Windsor’ where he recounts the trajectory of Diana of Wales and Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of Prince Andrew, brother of Carlos, as members of the network family . The role of Diana was played by Nicola Formby. For her part, Ferguson was played by Sallyanne Law.

Serena Scott (1993)

She starred in ‘Diana, her true story’, directed by Kevin Connor. The actress of ‘Pure vice’ and ‘The world is never enough’ gave a new image to Lady Di.

(We recommend you read: Nicolás de Zubiría, jury of ‘MasterChef’, will have a new gastronomic program).

…1993 “Diana: Her true story” (“Diana: Her true story?”) by Serena Scott, TV series based on Andrew Morton’s biography… pic.twitter.com/sisZrDOkSh — Epic historical cinema (@CineHistorico) July 1, 2017

Julie Cox (1996)

David Greene, the famous director signs Julie Cox for ‘Princess in Love’, a film in which he recounts the sentimental relationship that Diana had with Captain James Hewitt, before their marriage ended. Based on the memoirs of the British military.

Amy Seccombe (1998)

She plays the princess in ‘Diana A Tribute to the People’s Princess’, which tells the story of the princess until her tragic death. Director Gabrielle Beaumont bluntly narrated Diana’s romance with Dodi Al-Fayed.

(You can read: Diana of Wales: these were the last moments of Lady Di’s life).

Genevieve O’Reilly (2007)

O’Reilly, recognized for her work on ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Wirtz’ of the ‘Matrix’ trilogy, appeared as Diana Spencer in ‘Diana: Last Days of a Princess.’



Natalie Brocker (2011)

The most unknown to the public is the title ‘The assassination of Princess Diana’, by John Strickland, a production that calls into question what happened before the accident in which Diana of Wales and Dodi Al-Fayed died.

(You can read: Charlbi Dean died at the age of 32 from a sudden illness)

Naomi Watts (2013)

The double Oscar nominee left behind the telefilms dedicated to Diana of Wales and was encouraged to tell the depth of her figure in ‘Diana’. The film narrated another story of the princess, as well as another of her love affairs.

Bonnie Sopper (2018)

The actress got into the skin of Diana of Wales for the television movie ‘Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance’, a production that tells the love story between the American and Lady Di’s youngest son.

Emma Corrin (2020)

In the fourth season of the Netflix series ‘The Crown’, Diana of Wales appears played by Emma Corrin. For this performance, in addition to getting an Emmy nomination, Corrin won the Golden Globe for best actress.

(We suggest: The book about Diana of Wales that sold out and was censored on its release.)

The 5th season of ‘The Crown’ is coming up in November, so start watching it again — to reconfirm that it’s one of the best productions of the last decade. pic.twitter.com/t1AcAMvhn0 — See (she/her) (@_veromag) August 31, 2022

Jeanna deWaal (2021)

Princess Diana’s life also found its way into a Broadway play, which was recorded live for Netflix by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley. The filming was done in New York during the pandemic and featured Jeanna de Waal as Lady Di.

(You may be interested in: The not so happy moments of ‘Happy Saturdays’)

Kristen Stewart (2021)

The American star earned an Oscar nomination for playing the princess in ‘Spencer’, directed by Pablo Larraín. The recording focused on the last Christmas that the princess lived.

Elizabeth Debicki (2022)

The actress of ‘Guardians of the galaxy’ and ‘Tenet’ will be in the next seasons of the Netflix series ‘The Crown’. In the fifth and sixth seasons, it will be seen how Lady Di’s relationship with British royalty progresses.

More news

– Romeo Santos tests Justin Timberlake; they will perform a bachata together

– New ‘tiradera’ against Residente: Cosculluela launches song ‘René, resign’

– Linda Palma responded to her critics: “They have nothing positive to do”