Lady Di and the most famous revenge dresses in history: PHOTOS

On June 29, 1994, in the midst of the storm caused by his separation from Prince carlosand on the same night that he admitted to being unfaithful to Diana in a television interview, the iconic Lady Di grabbed all the headlines by attending the party of Vanity Fair in a sexy off-the-shoulder bodycon dress by the Greek designer Christina Stambolian.

Accompanied by an impressive necklace, the princess wore like never before that piece of black silk fitted to the body that completely broke with the royal protocolwhich soon became known as the famous “revenge dress”.

Paul Burrell, the famous butler and confidante of the princess, once reported that in this situation Diana said: “I can’t go. I can’t show my face knowing what Carlos just said. And I don’t have anything to wear anyway.”.

It was then that Burrell assured that he personally went to get the outfit for the princess. For accessories, Diana chose a pair of silky high heels. manolo blahniksheer black stockings, a statement choker necklace, and a black clutch bag.

That day everyone forgot Carlos’ deception with Cornish stretcher and turned his attention to Diana of Wales’s commanding style and empowering message. After Lady Di, other celebrities have followed her example and after her breakup they have risen triumphant with their most daring dresses. This is a count of them.

Lady Di in the iconic black dress she wore after her split from Prince Charles. Photo: Getty Images

Mariah Carey (1997)

After her breakup with Tommy Mottola, singer Mariah Carey showed off her amazing body with a sexy crop top and skirt outfit, with which she posed at the MTV Video Music Awards. For many, this combination said it all after finally breaking free from a stormy relationship.

Mariah Carey said goodbye to Tony Mottola with this set. Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez (2004)

After announcing the surprise end of her engagement to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez hit the Golden Globes red carpet shimmering in a Michael Kors Grecian gown, proving that this disappointment in love wasn’t going to bring her down.

JLo’s dress after ending her engagement to Ben Affleck. Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston (2005)

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have just separated amid strong rumors of infidelity surrounding the actor, who shortly after would stop hiding his romance with Angelina Jolie. Aniston coped with the scandal and at the launch of the movie ‘Derailed’ in New York, she looked amazing in a slinky Chanel dress with embroidery.

Jennifer Aniston weeks after breaking up with Brad Pitt. Photo: Getty Images

Bella Hadid (2017)

Bella Hadid knew that her ex-partner, The Weeknd, would pose for the first time with his new girlfriend, Selena Gómez on the Met Gala carpet, so she did not hesitate when she chose a risky and impressive jumpsuit by Alexander Wang to show what her ex was had lost. Without a doubt, the model stole all eyes.

Bella Hadid at the same one attended by her ex, singer The Weejnd. Photo: Getty Images

Irina Shaik (2019)

Shortly after breaking up with actor Bradley Copper, Russian supermodel Irina Shayk wore a sultry “revenge look” for shock at Milan Fashion Week. With a Donatella Versace that she wore on the catwalk and then with a mini skirt and bustier set with gold Versace details.

Irina Shayk walking through Milan after her separation from Bradley Cooper. Photo: Getty Images

