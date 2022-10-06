Lady Di, Kristen Stewart and the Porsche that went down in history

Lady Di had a marked fanaticism for the German house Porsche. In the film “Spencer”, which recreates a moment in Diana’s life, Kristen Stewart shone next to the car that the princess adored. Next, we delve into this history of cars and filming.

August 31, 2022 4:40 p.m.

angelina actress Kristen Stewart is, today, a hallmark in the cinema. She owns an established style, the girl who debuted on the big screen with that thriller of David Fincher called “the panic room”, today is undoubtedly one of the faces that embody the renewal of the artistic canon of the Hollywood industry.

Born in 1990, in sunny Los Angeles, Stewart has participated in more than a dozen films of the most varied style. As an example, we can name the saga of “Twilight”, “In the path”, “equals”, “Cafe Society” either “spencer”. As you will see, a versatile artist: science fiction, drama, comedy.

Throughout her journey in the film industry, Kristen has had to drive all kinds of cars. I find it fascinating when automotive culture is intermingled with the seventh art, since they produce a truly particular event, unique and at the same time simple: putting a character to drive “describes” the character without the need for voiceovers or dialogues.

A car with historical references

Kristen Stewart, impersonating Lady Di, in the film “Spencer” (2021).

The Chilean director Paul Larrain he has a keen eye for placing the physical context of his works on the big screen. “spencer”, his latest production is no exception. In “spencer”, Stewart stands at the feet of, nothing more and nothing less, Diana, Princess of Wales. Yes: Lady Di. It is always difficult to interpret political, monarchical or military personalities. So for Stewart it was a real challenge..

Being a period film, Larraín had to express his style in Lady Di’s car, without disrespecting the strictly biographical characters. The choice could not be more accurate. Kristen Stewart rolls around in the most stylish sports car ever built: Porsche 911 Convertible -Generation 964-Factory dated 1990.

Complete in black and cabriolet: a masterpiece of the German automotive industry. The 911 synthesizes two traditions in the same car. On the one hand, that of the well-characteristic cool city car from the 1960s. On the other hand, that of the sports car adapted to everyday use, in this area porsche, ferrari Y Lamborghini they are canonical factories.

I recommend spencer in various aspects; although just seeing the interpretation of Kristen Stewart as Lady Di, driving the entire 911 in black justifies everything. delicate, fair, cool.