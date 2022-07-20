Lady Di: new documentary will show ‘the other face’ of the princess | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

What we know about the new production that everyone is talking about.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

After the last premiere of Spencer, a film by Paul Larrain, starring Kristen Stewart, and inspired by Lady Di’s last Christmas vacation as a member of the royal family of England, the stressful love-hate relationship between princess Diana of Wales and the English media, as well as the truth behind the patient and quiet personality he used to display in front of the cameras.

In the biopic, a less quiet princess is portrayed and sometimes even tantrum, with an extremely difficult character and even on the verge of crisis after his evident unhappiness in the marriage he shared with Prince Charles. Now, through HBO, a new documentary will be released that promises to show this “other face” of the endearing People’s Princess.

Is about princessa documentary feature film by Ed Perkins, commemorating 25 years since the death of Diana Spencer and promises to be “the definitive documentary” and more subjective about the truth behind the passionate and fleeting life of Lady Di.

It will be narrated in the present tense, portraying some moments such as her courtship with the prince, her wedding and the reality behind everything that the press interpreted as a “fairy tale”.

The documentary was presented in the past Sundance Film Festival will be published on the platform streaming next August 13. The date of its premiere is quite symbolic and is that it commemorates the days in which Lady Di died in a tragic car accident in the Pont de L’Alma tunnel in Paris.