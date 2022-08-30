Lady Di: series and films about the Princess of Wales – Cinema and Tv – Culture

Diana Spencer It has been the input for thousands of documentaries, fiction films and series. Her love story as something out of a fairy tale, her stormy reality when she lived in the middle of the British crown and her tragic death: all the moments of her life have inspired productions for different formats and screens.

On the 25th anniversary of his dramatic death in Paris, in a car accident, we remember some of the most important productions.

‘spencer’

Directed by Chilean Pablo Larraín, it focuses on a weekend during the Christmas season when rumors of a divorce between Diana and Prince Charles grew like foam, as well as the possible love affairs of the two. Kristen Stewart was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe, among other awards, for her impeccable performance.Available on Prime Video.

‘The Crown’

The four-season miniseries inspired by the intrigues of the British crown was a success in audience and awards for Netflix. Although his main focus was the life of Queen Elizabeth II, Lady Di he appears in the final season as a key character. Played by Emma Corrin, who won the Golden Globe for her role. Available on Netflix

The English actress Emma Corrin plays Princess Diana and the actor, also British, Josh O’Connor plays Charles of Wales in ‘The Crown’.

‘Lady Di: The Musical’

Even musical theater brought to Broadway the life of Diane Spencer, from when she was a babysitter until her death. Now the recording is available in streaming.Available on Netflix

‘Diana’

Naomi Watts as Diana Spencer.

They say that actress Naomi Watts regrets having made this movie in which she played Lady Di that had very bad reviews and box office, but that delves into the woman who decided to put aside her facet as a princess to fall in love with a Pakistani surgeon, with whom she could never have a romantic relationship.Available on HBO Max

‘Diana: in her own words’

Documentary that reveals unknown details of the family life of Diana and Prince Charles. It aired on British television in 2017.Available on Disney+

Helen Mirren in ‘The Queen’.

‘The Queen’

Starring Helen Mirren in 2006, director Stephen Frears’ story follows the painful moments that followed the death of Lady Di and they targeted royalty for the initial coldness with which they assumed his death.Available on HBO Max

