Lady Di: this was her beauty ROUTINE to show off flawless skin

The Princess Diana remains one of the most great icons of beauty and fashion despite his tragic death more than 20 years ago.

One of the things that most characterized the princess was her Porcelain skin that made many want to have it and know what was his secret to look like this.

Related news

Now they have revealed what their routine of beauty that made her look impeccable skin, as revealed by her personal makeup artist Mary Greenwell.

The cosmetics expert was in charge of perfect complexion of Diana and has shared what were the steps to achieve it and to make the makeup look perfect.

Getty Images

This was revealed to the magazine “Stylist” where he gave some details of the mother of the princes william and harry and assured that she was very dedicated to her regimen even on her days off.

Princess Diana beauty routine

Lady Di’s routine consisted of three steps both in the morning and in the evening, which were a good cleaningapplication of tonicas well as a moisturizing.

Greenwell assures that in case the Princess of Wales was still alive, she would have added two more elements to her routine that would be serums and sunscreen.

One of the important elements in addition to the aforementioned products is that Diana completely removed her makeup so that no trace of it would remain.

Getty Images

Despite her perfect skin, the princess suffered from the skin disease known as rosaceawhich causes the skin to have a pinkish hue or redness as if it were flushed.

In addition, he had other healthy habits such as sleep well, eat a healthy diet, and exerciseas he stood out for practicing various sports such as dance, horse riding and skiing.

With information from glam star

amv