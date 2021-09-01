Lady Diana: all the curiosities about the Spencer movie with Kristen Stewart

Venice Film Festival 2021: “Spencer” by Pablo Larraín

The one that has been defined “The definitive version” of life Lady Diana (at the cinema, of course) is about to be presented in world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. We are talking about Spencer, the new biopic of Pablo Larraín which, after the great success obtained with Neruda (the poet Pablo) e Jackie (former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, played by Natalie Portman) now tells us about one of the most popular and unforgettable figures of the last 40 years, the Princess of Wales Diana Spencer. It will be to give her body and soul Kristen Stewart that two years ago at the Lido he presented another biographical portrait, that of Jean Seberg (in the film Seberg – In the crosshairs), the iconic actress of the Nouvelle Vague immortalized by Jean-Luc Godard in Until the last breath (1960).

1. The plot tells the three days that changed Diana’s life

Spencer is the second film for the big screen to focus on the figure of Princess Diana. If the previous Diana – The secret story of Lady D (2013, directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel starring Naomi Watts) focused on the last 2 years of the Princess’s life, from the passionate love story with the surgeon Hasnat Kahn to the tragic accident in Paris alongside Dodi Al-Fayed, Pablo Larraín’s biopic will focus on an even more precise and circumscribed. A weekend, three days, of a December almost thirty years away. 1991, Christmas holidays on the estate of Sandrigham, in Norfolk County. The marriage of the Prince and Princess of Wales has long since cooled down. Though rumors of relationships and a divorce abound, peace reigns on the estate. Everything is in order, as always, reassembled, prepared. We eat and drink, shoot and hunt. Diana already knows this play, it is as if it were a game, with very specific rules. But in those days things will be very different: Diana has decided to leave Carlo (who will be played by Jack Farthing, in his first real important role after seeing him on TV series as Blandings And Poldark). The Queen, Prince Philip, her two sons, Prince William and Harry are there, they still don’t know what will happen a year from then, when the separation becomes official.

2. The costume designer is Jacqueline Durran (the same as Little Women directed by Greta Gerwig)

Shot between Germany (at Schlosshotel Kronberg) and the UK, Spencer and sees among the protagonists other great actors of the caliber of Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, Sean Harris and Richard Sammel. Their roles have not yet been revealed, unlike the other members of the cast: Olga Hellsing will be Sarah, the Duchess of York; Thomas Douglas will be John Spencer, Amy Manson appears as Anna Bolena while the German actor Niklas Kohrt will take on the role of Prince Andrew. As for the technical department of the film, the works of: Jonny Greenwood to the soundtrack (his music has often accompanied the films of Paul Thomas Anderson), Claire Mathon to Photography (its beautiful light in Portrait of a young woman on fire) and above all of Jacqueline Durran to costumes (after winning the Oscar for the clothes of the Little Women by Greta Gerwig). Finally, we also remember Wakana Yoshihara (makeup and hair designer) and Guy Hendrix Dyas (production designer).

At this link you will find a exclusive focus on the Chanel dress that Kristen Stewart wears in “Spencer”

Loading... Advertisements

3. The first controversies have already arrived

The screenplay of the film is signed by a great author, Steven Knight, the famous creator of Peaky Blinders who, in order not to be influenced, refused to see the famous Netflix series The Crown. The writer told Variety that he gave “a different perspective to a story that we don’t all know well, but of which we all feel we belong, an aspect that fascinates me a lot. Talk to those who knew Diana and try to have a vision of this person, coming to understand who she really was“. Once the plot was spread, however, there was no shortage of criticism. One of the many biographers of the royal family, Robert Jobson, in fact claimed that Diane was not present at Sandrigham in the weekend framed by Larraín: “the film will suggest that it is on the estate in Norfolk that Diana made the decision to divorce, but this is inaccurate. Diana never returned to Sandrigham after 1990 and this film is set in 1991“.

4. The explanation of the title

Spencer, that is the surname of Lady D before marrying Prince Charles of England – a symbolic title that underlines Diana’s desire to return to being herself, free and authentic – is an independent production just like its protagonist, Diana Spencer, a woman who at some point could not stand her unhappiness anymore. “My generation grew up with a very specific idea of ​​what a fairytale is – explained the Chilean director Pablo Larraín a Deadline – usually, the prince finds his princess, who becomes his bride and, later, his queen. But when the princess on duty decides she doesn’t want to become queen, but just to be herself, the story collapses. This will be the heart of my film“. How and why do you decide to do it? In those three days of “celebration”, Diana entered a broader perspective, even greater than what she was: “we all know her destiny, what happened to her – adds Larraín – we don’t need to go there. We will stay in this more intimate space where she could express where she wants to go and who she really wants to be“.

5. The origins of Lady Diana’s pain

World premiere at the Venice Film Festival and later in cinemas (at the moment we know the release date in the USA, set for November 5, 2021), Kristen Stewart’s Diana is fragile but equally determined to find happiness. The marriage with Carlo was for her a source of profound dissatisfaction, unwanted, decisive for the trajectories that led her to tragically die on August 31, 1997. Her life at court never reflected that much dreamed of “and they lived happily ever after”But his sadness was not only the daughter of his marriage, but also of his youth, marked by difficult relationship with his father Edward John Spencer, the Viscount Althorp. The latter, after two daughters, wanted to finally have a male heir. Instead came Diana, the fourth of five children (before the “blessed” Charles and after John who died 10 hours after giving birth), who for all her life felt “the unwanted, unwanted daughter”. Moreover, always his father, he abandoned his mother for another woman: Diana did not forgive him.