Lady Di’s biographical film, starring Kristen Stewart, has already premiered – PEOPLE Online

This opening Thursday not only includes adventurebut also drama. Because spencer is the new film which opens today in theaters. It’s about the Biography from Lady Gavewhich stars the actress famous for Twilight, kristen Stewart (31) and directed by the Chilean filmmaker, Pablo Larraine.

This drama is a fictional story that recounts the decisions that led to the Princess from Welsh put an end to marriage What did he have with him? the prince Charles and also details how the resignation from her to family real british.

Spencer deals with the most tense situations of the princess, specifically in the year 1991 and focusing on Lady Di, who ten years after having married Prince Charles and could not hide the physical and psychological consequences that caused her to have been subjected by the Crown to fit into the monarchical structure.

In fact, the princess released that biography, a year later it was Andrew Norton who wrote it. Years later she in an interview with the BBC in 1995, where she recounted the mistreatment, lack of love and infidelity that she suffered from royalty. All these actions caused Lady Di to suffer from depression and eating disorders that had been generated by the media impositions that occurred in her environment.

That is what the director wants to achieve in the film, and the best situation to decorate this aspect decided by the Chilean is when Queen Elizabeth II sponsors his mansion in Sandringham. Diana who arrives in a convertible car begins to feel increasingly uncomfortable in that place.

It is that her marriage was about to explode and the suffocation she felt due to the customs of the monarchy are what make the protagonist explode and carry out the entire plot.

This role played by kristen Stewart allowed her to be nominated for the first time as better actress in the next Awards Oscarwhich will be carried out on 27 from March.