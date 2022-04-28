Lady Di’s lingerie dress that scandalized at the MET Gala and today is a trend among celebrities

What a surprise that the guests took to the Met Gala that night in 1996, when the Princess Diana decided to make an unexpected appearance at one of fashion’s most renowned events, with a lingerie type dress that stole looks and scandalized the press at the time, but that today is already a trend among the most famous.

For more than 70 years, the MET Gala has seen celebrities parade in their most luxurious and outrageous outfits: designers, musicians, actors, personalities of American high society and even members of royalty, as it happened that day when Lady Di burst, splendid and radiant, into the New York evening.

Legend has it that on that occasion no one expected the princess to attend, so everyone was impressed when they saw her arrive, with that simplicity and elegance that characterized her and finally free from the ties of the British crown.

According to the magazine Vanity Fairfew were aware of her appearance at the event, except of course the organizer Anna Wintour and the designer John Gallianothe architect of that lingerie dress with which the princess earned both criticism and praise.

It should be remembered that no other member of royalty had previously attended the MET gala. In recent years, it was not uncommon to see European princesses and queens like Rania from Jordan, Marie Chantal from Greece either Eugenie of York pose on the red carpet at the Metropolitan, but Diana was the first to accept the museum’s invitation.

Lady Di attended the exclusive event in 1996 with a piece that made history. Photo: Getty Images

That night finally the world of fashion and the monarchy of England mixed, despite the fact that the mother of the princes William and Harry He had completely cut himself off from the royal family.

according to account Harper’s Bazaarthat year everything revolved around the figure of Christian Diora signature with which Diana of Wales used to wear at all times, especially after her divorce with the Prince carlosfrom whom he had separated three years earlier.

It was thus that the princess starred in the surprise of the night and made history by presenting herself with a slip dress dark blue, accompanied by a set of earrings and necklace of pearls with sapphires which the Queen Mother had given her after her wedding to the crown prince.

This style of dress would mark a milestone in the biography of Diana herself by being cataloged as one of the “revenge look” chosen to distance themselves from the label of the Buckingham Palace. However, the model was so daring that it was rumored that the princess had left the party before the dance because at some point she felt embarrassed, although from how smiling and confident she looked in the photographs, we can imagine that this was not the case.

Princess Diana’s slip dress was designed by John Galliano for Dior. Photo: Getty Images

Even Guardian stressed that the mother of the future king of England will walk around in “nightgown”Meanwhile in Daily Mail They criticized that she had not worn a bra underneath.

But they say that fashions always come back and who would have imagined that 26 years later, the 90’s would return with the lingerie style that is here to stay. The favorite of celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Zendaya, Zoe Kravitz and many more.

The ‘slip dress’: a design that would continue to be a trend decades later. Photo: Special

