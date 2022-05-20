Lady Di’s twin nieces make Cannes debut

Gradually the fame of the spencer twins, as the famous sisters are known, Lady Elizabeth and Lady Amelia, begins to grow globally. Now Lady Di’s nieces captivated by making their debut in the Cannes Film Festival.

Thirty-five years after Princess Diana and Prince Charles attended the event in 1987, the 29-year-old twin daughters of Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer (Earl Spencer), attended a screening of “Top Gun: Maverick”.

For their red carpet debut, the two sisters opted for elegant black dresses, Lady Amelia opted for a one-shoulder ruffle dress by designer Alberta Ferretti, which he complemented with green earrings and collected hair.

while his sister Lady Eliza opted for a halter type dress with rhinestones by the same designer and the one that she complemented with chopard earrings and loose hair.

There is no doubt that the twins who are identified in the luxury and modeling niche, having a contract with the Storm agency, inherited their aunt’s beauty.

Princess Diana walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival when she was 26, attending a gala evening honoring the actor, Sir Alec Guinness, alongside Prince Charles. Lady Di captivated with a light blue strapless dress paired with a matching scarf that flowed behind her, an outfit from his frequent collaborator Catherine Walker.