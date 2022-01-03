Lady Farnham, his lady-in-waiting – Corriere.it has died

from Paola De Carolis

New mourning for the sovereign: the baroness who had been at her side for half a century dies at 90. A death that exacerbates the toll of 2021, already marked by the death of Prince Philip at 99 and his friend Ann Fortune FitzRoy

LONDON – New mourning for Queen Elizabeth. During the Christmas holidays, the sovereign has lost one of her dearest ladies-in-waiting, Diana Maxwell, Lady Farnham. The baroness, who died at 90, had been at Elizabeth’s side for almost half a century, had accompanied her on her most important journeys and was the woman the sovereign had wanted next to her for the Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012. when Prince Philip was hospitalized for an infection. His death exacerbates the toll for 2021, deeply marked by the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, in April, and at the beginning of December by the death of Ann Fortune FitzRoy, Duchess of Grafton, friend and confidant of Elizabeth, who died at the age of 101.

It was a very difficult year for the Queen, he told al Telegraph a source close to the royals. Unfortunately, one of the consequences of a long life is being forced to say goodbye to people we have loved. Feelings that Elizabeth herself shared during the traditional Christmas speech on television, in which he broke with the custom for talk about her private life, love for her husband and missing him: If for many a period of joy and happiness, Christmas – he said – can be difficult for those who have lost loved ones. This year, above all, I understand why.

Lady Farnham, who leaves two daughters and four grandchildren, had the title of Lady of the Bedchamber and, according to Dickie Arbiter, who was longtime royal press secretary, it had been a great comfort to Elizabeth. Everyone in the palace loved her, she explained. She was always in a good mood, witty and very, very elegant. He was especially nice to newcomers. For the queen, surely a sad moment, losing two dear friends in the space of a month.

Not only the age to have aggravated the loneliness of the sovereign: Prince Andrew, who according to rumors as a child was Elizabeth’s favorite son, accused of raping Virginia Giuffre, one of the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s child trafficking ring. If privately he continues to visit his mother, the Duke of York not involved in official events or even, apparently, in family reunions. In addition, his nephew Harry, who moved to California with his wife Meghan, cut ties with the Windsors, a decision that hurt Elizabeth, a loving grandmother and great great-grandmother.