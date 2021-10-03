Lady Gaga, a vintage SUV for the singer: the engine is powerful

Lady Gaga, in her garage, owns a vintage SUV with which she whizzes through the streets of Malibu: the engine is really powerful

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, better known as Lady Gaga, is one of the most famous singers worldwide, with 124 million copies sold and the success of “A Star in born“. Clearly Italian, born in 1986, the beautiful artist has assets of over 250 million dollars and one passion for car, especially vintage.

A decidedly full and varied garage for the artist who includes, among others, a real American classic, the Ford Bronco. It is an SUV, a real off-road vehicle that in 2022 will arrive in Italy with the new version. The star, however, has a decidedly vintage version, from 1967 to be exact.

Light blue color, has often been photographed around Malibu, a city in California west of Los Angeles where many stars live, but also with Bradley Cooper during breaks from filming “A Star is born”.

Lady Gaga, the Ford Bronco and the other supercars

A really powerful engine for the Bronchus, a 5.0 liter Cobra with Ford C4 automatic transmission and the option to select the integral one. The off-road vehicle of the American brand, however, is certainly not the only vehicle in its possession, quite the contrary.

As we said, hers is a real passion for vintage and there is also one in her garage Lincoln Continental Convertible of 1965, the inevitable Ford Mustang of 1967, a Chevy Nova SS and one Chevrolet El Camino of 1970.

Definitely more recent one Mercedes W123 300D of 1983, a Rolls-Royce Corniche III of 1990 and one Ford F-150 SVT Lightning (1993). Lady Gaga, however, was also bewitched by the charm of the Lamborghini, so much so that she owns one Huracán LP 610-4 coupe of 2017.