Lady Gaga and Angelina Jolie: the sexiest slits for the legs

Lady Gaga and Angelina Jolie: the red carpet goes hot

2021 was the year of the bralette, but in this era dominated by increasingly large portions of bare skin, celebs are ushering in a new red-carpet trend. Lady Gaga, at the center of the showbiz with the film House of Gucci, the looks from the promotional tour and her controversial accent in the role of Patrizia Reggiani, made a silent campaign for the return of the vertiginous slit.

The “best-leg” look – which requires an authoritative posture – dominated the red carpets in the first decade of 2000 thanks to the efforts of superstars Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez. The image of Ange at the 2012 Oscars – the zenith of the Brangelina era – with a hand on her hip sculpted by Versace and her right leg waving to the paparazzi has given us some of the best fashion memes of the decade.

The same year, Jolie attended the Golden Globes in an opalescent Versace dress with an origami-style neckline. All eyes, however, were on the legs of the new Lara Croft. And on Brad’s cane. (Think of a postcard on your accessory, please).

Angelina Jolie arrives in Versace, at the 2012 Oscars.

Ethan Miller

Brangelina in Versace at the 2012 Golden Globes

Frank Trapper

At that time, all the designers opened stunning slits. Jennifer Lopez, amplifies her brilliance in see-through dresses that were technical feats created to amaze. Giambattista Valli, Ralph & Russo and Zuhair Murad, masters of diaphanous looks, were his points of reference. But she too, like Angelina, for blockbuster events has always turned to the latest queen of glam fashion, Donatella Versace. At the Met Gala 2019, in fact, while on the staircase she almost collapsed under the weight of the crystals, she literally looked like a goddess.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in 2016

Steve Granitz

For the wardrobe of House of Gucci Gaga drew on “the most authentic Italian glamor” so Donatella was at the top of the designer’s hit list, along with Giorgio Armani and Valentino. Atelier Versace’s tight-fitting and eagerly slit scarlet silk mermaid bustier dress gave Angelina a hard time – just imagine a leg contest between the two.

Lady Gaga in Versace, 2021

Mondadori Portfolio

Lady Gaga in Gucci, 2021

Karwai Tang

For official events, Jolie has revisited (with an eco-sustainable approach) her old treasures, and seeing her again in the fabulous Versace ball gown didn’t seem like a completely crazy idea. Even Lopez, after all, took another Versace dress for another spin, infusing it with some of its tropical vibe. We are here to attend this show then, of which Gaga is also the protagonist.

This article was originally published on Vogue.co.uk

Lady Gaga in Valentino, 2021

Patricia Schlein / Star Max

Lady Gaga in Et Ochs, 2021

MEGA

.

