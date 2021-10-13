News

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande meteorologists: the viral video

A few hours after the release of the expected album Chromatica, Lady Gaga continues to amaze audiences with Ariana Grande, his travel companion in the world protagonist of the new recording project. A few hours ago Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta,

this is the name in the registry office, he shared a video that immediately conquered the social networks.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande meteorologists for Rain On Me

Friday 22nd May Lady Gaga published Rain On Me, the explosive collaboration with the voice of Thank U, Next which immediately conquered the charts around the world. Waiting for the sixth album of unreleased songs, the singer shared a funny video in which the two artists cover the role of meteorologists.

The movie, lasting just over a minute, plays on the text and meaning of the song in which the two singers scream the desire to get up after a wound in love in which rain falls from the sky like tears on a face.

The piece is therefore an invitation to cry as much as possible to empty oneself of the pain and leave room for positive energies; in less than twelve hours the video got it p of two and a half million viewsi only on Lady Gaga’s Instagram profile.

Rain On Me: the duet with Ariana Grande

On February 28, Lady Gaga started the new recording era with the single Stupid Love immediately showing his intention to take back the top of the charts and dancefloors all over the world. After the excellent response obtained by the song, the singer (PHOTO) wanted to raise the bar even more by giving the audience a truly incandescent duet.

Rain On Me immediately won over audiences and critics who praised the singer’s return to origins. In less than a week the official video got more than fifty million views on YouTube reaching # 1 on numerous iTunes charts around the world

