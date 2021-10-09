Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, Rain on me is The Guardian’s song of the year

The Guardian crowned the second single from Chromatica as the best song of 2020

The Guardian has no doubts: Rain On Me by Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande is the best song of the year. The arrival of December always brings charts and reports of the twelve months just passed, certainly there is no shortage of lists with the best songs.

The May 22, 2020 the voice of Born This Way released the duet as a second excerpt from the disc Chromatica immediately thrilling the public, the official video that saw the two singers protagonists of a choreography that immediately went viral led the sales; to date the videoclip counts over two hundred and fifty million views on YouTube. Rain On Me has been a worldwide success, also conquering the top step of the podium of the prestigious US Billboard Hot 100, there was no shortage of major awards such as a platinum record in the United States of America and the United Kingdom for having sold more than one million and over 600,000 copies respectively.

The Guardian praised the arrangements and the text of the song, which is a real hymn to rebirth and the strength to move forward despite moments of difficulty, this is an excerpt: "I can feel it on my skin / It's coming down on me / Teardrops on my face / Water like misery / Let it wash away my sins / It's coming down on me / Let it wash away / I'd rather be dry, but at least I'm alive / Rain on me, rain, rain / Rain on me, rain, rain / I'd rather be dry, but at least I'm alive / Rain on me, rain, rain / Rain on me".

Self Rain On Me conquered the 2020, Chromatica it was no less. In fact, the new album from singer won the favor of critics and fans who appreciated the singer's decision to make an exclusively dance work. The album debuted at the top of the chart FIMI also getting a gold record for selling more than 25,000 copies.