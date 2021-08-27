Lady Gaga and Katy Perry this week (8 years ago) wrote the history of pop (On Saturday 14 August 2021)

Lady Gaga And Katy Perry during this week (but of eight years does) they have written unbeknownst to them an indelible page of the history of pop with the feud between Applause and Roar, their new singles that anticipated the albums ARTPOP and Prism. The single of Lady Gaga in fact, one should have come out week after that of Katy Perry, but when the Californian announced it, Germanotta, complaining of a hacker attack, anticipated … Read on biccy

Advertising





Agenzia_Ansa : From Lady Gaga to Barack Obama, celebrities, scientists and ‘super’ left-handed artists celebrate. Up to 18% of the US population … – gabrexha : @TonyMordente @updatechartuc Lady gaga in nova anitta? – AnnaxLGxTS : RT @ 5HOnCharts: The pop icon Lady Gaga posts a video extracted from the shooting of our Normani for Allure Magazine on her Insta account… – AnnaxLGxTS : RT @SpiritoSfranto: Piero Angela: “I’ll go back to the piano and prepare a jazz record” Lady Gaga: – AnnaxLGxTS : RT @thegagasource_: Full photo: Lady Gaga for Valentino’s “Voca Viva Intensa” ?? –

Loading... Advertisements







Lady Gaga







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Lady Gaga





