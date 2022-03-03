Lady Gaga and Kevin Costner, among the celebrities who will deliver the Oscars

Los Angeles (USA), March 3 Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Zöe Kravitz, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Yuh-Jung will be among the celebrities who will present the Oscars at the next ceremony on March 27. The Hollywood Academy announced this Thursday the first batch of guests at its grand gala, which will once again have the figure of the master of ceremonies, although it will divide the driving task between three women: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. While the three actresses will present the gala, the rest of the invited celebrities will be in charge of announcing the winners of each category. The presence of Lady Gaga stands out, who will finally attend the ceremony despite the fact that she did not achieve her long-awaited nomination for best leading actress for giving life to Patrizia Reggiani in “House of Gucci”, a role for which she was among the favorites of the pools . For its part, the organization assured that in the coming days it will announce the names of the rest of the award givers. The Oscar gala will have an important change this year, as the winners of 8 categories will be announced one hour before the televised ceremony begins, in an attempt to lighten the gala and raise the audience data after the minimum recorded in the last editions. Then, during the broadcast, a summary will be broadcast with the reactions of the winners. The affected categories are best documentary, best editing, best makeup and hair, best production design, best sound, best short, best animated short and best soundtrack. The decision, which was announced last week, was received like a jug of cold water among some candidates for the award, as some have come to propose a boycott and threaten not to appear at the event. At a competitive level, “The Power of the Dog”, “Licorice Pizza”, “Coda”, “Don’t Look Up”, “King Richard”, “Nightmare Alley”, “Drive My Car”, “Dune”, ” Belfast” and “West Side Story” are the Oscar nominees for best picture this year. Penelope Cruz (“Madres Paralelas”), Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) and Nicole Kidman (“Being The Ricardos”) vie the Oscar for best leading actress. And Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”), Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick? Boom!”), Will Smith (“King Richard”) and Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”) compete for the statuette for best leading actor. EFE romu/ssa