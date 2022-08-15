Lady Gaga and Margot Robbie, the two faces of Harley Quinn









Comparisons are odious, but in most cases, unavoidable. Lady Gaga will be the next Harley Quinn, a decision that, how could it be otherwise, has already created debate on the networks. And it is that margot robbie leaves a very long shadow and there are many who believe that the singer could not be up to the task. Although if we take into account that Joker, Folie a Deuxthe second part of the successful film starring Joaquin Phoenix, will be A musical, things change. Its release date is already scheduled for October 4, 2024which means that we will have to arm ourselves with patience to see Gaga in the role of the psycho harley quinn.

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn The Harley Quinn of margot robbie He endeared himself to the fandom. The first time we saw her get into the role of one of the most beloved villains in the DC Extended Universe was in suicide squad (2016), where he shared the poster with Will Smith and Jared Leto. Her participation in the film helped her win the Critics Choice Awards for Best Action Actress and the People’s Choice Awards for Favorite Action Movie Actress. She returned to repeat character and success in Birds of prey (2020), the first time Harley Quinn starred in a feature film. The last time we saw her sport her pigtails was at The Suicide Squad (2021), this time, along with Idris Elba and John Cena. There is no doubt that if Harley Quinn has won over the public, it has been largely thanks to Margot Robbie. And it’s not easy, because in general, we tend to like heroes more than villains. The actress fits perfectly into the role and James Gunndirector and screenwriter of the suicide squad, he knows. At the beginning of the year it was rumored that Margot Robbie could once again get into the skin of Harley Quinn, this time, in a series. “She’s probably my favorite DC character. And Margot Robbie is probably The best actress with which I have worked, without exception, “Gunn acknowledged after working with Robbie. Therefore, everything indicates that it will not be the last time we see the interpreter in the role of villain.