Lady Gaga and Millie Bobby Brown with their boy outshine the red carpet of the BAFTA Awards 2022 | Photo gallery | Fashion and Beauty

2 of 20 TO sebastian stan we have seen him bring to life Tommy Lee Jones on Pam&Tommy already her in normal people. But together they have starred Fresh. He decided to bet on Givenchy with a curious detail on the collar of the shirt and she, for a dress gucci in straps and V neckline.
3 of 20 The model chose a simple black dress with a strapless neckline from Yves Saint-Laurent.
4 of 20 the actress of the girl on the train or The seven magnificents posed with the emblem color of valentine with this design with volume and bare shoulders.
5 of 20 Lists of the best dressed of the night include Florence Pughthe actress of the Marvel series, hawk eyes. Additionally, Pugh also co-stars with Harry Styles Don’t Worry Darling directed by Olivia Wildewhich will be released in September 2022. So far, we have seen her dazzling with this creation of Carolina Herrera with black mini dress with pink tulle train.
6 of 20 Many will call her Anita for his role in the West Side Story from steven spielberg. Few like her dare to wear yellow for an event of this type. Strapless with side leg opening for a dress of Oscar de la Renta with red flower to drape the skirt.
7 of 20 Alan Haim has participated in Licorine Pizza and went to the red carpet with a Louis Vuitton in green and her sister East Haim who chose black, the quintessential color of the most glamorous rugs.
8 of 20 The actress who gave life to Mary Austin on Bohemian Rhapsody bet on a Chanel Haute Couture which did not convince everyone.
9 of 20 Lady Gaga once again outshone a red carpet turned into a true movie diva with that platinum blonde hairstyle with waves from the 50s and that emerald green mermaid dress from Ralph Lauren. Stunning jewelry from Tiffany & Co.
10 of 20 Salma Hayek her hair was tied up in a bun to give more prominence to the purple velvet dress of gucci with black lace.
11 of 20 Sienna Miller dazzled with this dress with a lingerie type train with long black gloves, in the purest diva style of the golden age of Hollywood. Design of gucci prefall 2022.
12 of 20 Nominated for best actor for power the dog, benedict cumberbatch He chose a classic tuxedo where he highlighted the pin he wore on the lapel of his jacket in support of the Ukrainians. His wife bet everything on gold.
13 of 20 You only have to see her walk down the red carpet of the Royal Albert Hall to realize the great modeling career of Naomi Campbell that, on this occasion, paraded with a discreet dress of Burberry and jewelry from Fawaz Gruosi.
14 of 20 This singer who jumped in The voice English version, also went to the carpet with this dress in shades of green, one of the colors that anticipates the imminent spring.
15 of 20 Summer of love is the documentary that has led the leader of The Roots To the Bafta red carpet and true to his hip hop style, he has worn this oversize black design.
16 of 20 It’s official, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi They are a couple and as such they have posed together at the Royal Albert Hall. The actress who plays Enola Holmes and the son of Jon Bon Jovi They form one of the most glamorous youthful couples. She just turned 18 and he is one more. They opted for a quite gothic look, in her case, with a Louis Vuitton customized.
17 of 20 Although it is an impressive Louis Vuitton, Lea Seydoux It did not particularly shine on the Bafta carpet, perhaps because there were other proposals that attracted much more attention.
18 of 20 If we had seen Anitait remained to be seen the actress who gave life to Maria on West Side Story. Rachel Zegler opted for British fashion with this dress Vivienne Westwood which she completed with Tiffany & Co.
19 of 20 A two-tone dress Céline converted to Ella Hunt in one of the best dressed of the night.
20 of 20 the actress of The Bridgertons It was one of the ones that gave more color to the red carpet with that fuchsia set of valentine with a lot of transparency and a lot of fabric.