Lady Gaga brings Hollywood glamor to the red carpet as she leads a star-studded event

LADY Gaga brought Hollywood glamor to the Baftas last night in a fishtail dress with a huge train.

The actress, who is in town to present the EE Rising Star Award, posed like a storm in front of the iconic Baftas masks, holding a tasseled bag and placing her hand on her hip.

13

13

She was joined by other Hollywood stars, Emma Watson and Rebel Wilson, as hosts of last night’s show.

Previously, Strictly star AJ Odudu looked amazing when she hit the red carpet in a stunning see-through gown.

The presenter’s torso was partially covered in an animal print design that gave way to a shimmery skirt as she posed for photos outside the Royal Albert Hall.

She accessorized with a chunky silver chain around her neck and matching bands on her wrist.

Radio DJ Clara Amfo dazzled in a metallic minidress, while former EastEnders star Jessica Plummer wore a sleek black dress with a Ukrainian ribbon pinned on it.

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley also opted for a sophisticated black dress with a huge ruffled skirt, while Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown opted for an extravagant black dress with matching gloves.

The 18-year-old star was joined by her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi.

French beauty Lea Seydoux turned heads in a cinched-waist monochrome print dress.

The best actress nominee, Emilia Jones, was a golden girl in a very flashy dress.

The star, who is the daughter of Aled Jones, performed a rendition of folk star Joni Mitchell’s ballad Both Sides Now, a song taken from her performance in the film Coda.

Millie Mackintosh looked gorgeous in pink with a large bow at the back of her dress, while Love Island’s Montana Brown opted for a mint green halter neck with metallic embellishments.

Stephen Graham flashed two thumbs up and wore a Ukraine ribbon on his lapel, while former EastEnders star Himesh Patel looked dapper in a black suit and bow tie.

The prestigious event kicked off with a special performance by Dame Shirley Bassey in honor of the 60th anniversary of the James Bond franchise.

The Sun exclusively revealed how the superstar, who is the only person to have recorded more than one Bond theme song, would pay tribute to the iconic spy.

13

13

13

13

13

13

13

13

13