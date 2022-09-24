Lady Gaga, Carla Giraldo and other celebrities who are bisexual

Hundreds of celebrities in the world were the protagonists of various news in the international media and social networks, due to different details of their personal lives that come to light. One of the topics that usually unleashes waves of opinions and speculation is related to the intimacy of each of the celebrities.

The followers and the curious launch comments and questions related to the sexual inclinations and preferences of their idols, for which more than one celebrity took advantage of the digital and public scenarios to speak openly about their tastes. Currently, some international and national faces told a little about their lives and declared themselves bisexual.

This list shows some of the artists, actors and musicians who confirmed their bisexuality over time, revealing details of how their experiences were and the links they established. Several people were unaware of the experiences of celebrities in this group, which is why many are often surprised.

Megan fox

The famous and renowned Hollywood actress left a mark on the memory of hundreds of people with her work in film productions such as Transformers and Confessions of a typical teenager.

Megan Fox confessed years ago, exactly in 2009, that she was attracted to women, clarifying that she was not a lesbian. The celebrity told cosmopolitan that he knew that human beings were attracted to both sexes, so he was experiencing this detail in his personal life.

However, the artist assured in an interview that she gave Esquire who knew he was bisexual, but it was very clear in his heart that he would not date a woman who had had a loving and intimate relationship with a man.

billie joe armstrong

The singer and vocalist of Green Day, a famous rock band, did not think twice in the past and took advantage of one of the concerts he offered to confess to his audience that he was bisexual.

The artist indicated, according to Millenniumthat we are all “born bisexual, but society represses us and makes us see it as something bad”.

Mary Wilson

the protagonist of Matilda rose to fame when she was just a child. Her passage through the cinema marked an entire generation, so millions of people are still interested in knowing details of her personal life.

The actress pointed out in 2016 that she is bisexual, after the brutal attack that occurred in an Orlando bar, where some people who were part of the LGBTIQ community died.. The artist was criticized by users of digital platforms, who claimed that Wilson took advantage of the topic to attract attention again.

Carla Giraldo

The Colombian artist, and winner of the third season of Master Chef Celebrityis living a strong love bond with Mauricio Fonnegra, with whom he had two small children. The actress and protagonist of They call me lolita He was bisexual and had a relationship with Natalia Arroyave in the past.

In interview with The netthe Colombian was questioned about her sexual preferences and pointed out that the right time will come to explain to her children how everything happened, since “she has nothing to change in her life.”

Carlos Buelvas

The Colombian television model and actor conquered the public with his participation in different productions such as bad girls Y Vampire girl.

The artist revealed in conversation with The net who has had intimate encounters and experiences with women and men, but at first it was difficult for him to believe in bisexuality.

Angelina Jolie

The famous Hollywood star was involved in a series of news in international media, due to rumors that he had affairs with women before formalizing his relationship with Brad Pitt.

In an interview with The Sun, the celebrity spoke out about the speculation and assured that “he has never hidden his bisexuality”but he never got involved with another person while he was with the also actor.

Lady Gaga

The well-known interpreter of ‘Bad Romance’ spoke openly about her sexuality in a question and answer dynamic at the Berghain Club in Berlin, pointing out that it was not a “lie” for anyone that she is bisexual and that she feels a strong attraction to women.

“Did you know? It is not a lie that I am bisexual and that I like women, and anyone who wants to twist this to say ‘she says that she is bisexual for marketing‘, it’s a fucking lie. This is who I am and what I have, ”she indicated about the comments that arose from her personal life.

Fergie

The celebrity and former Black Eyed Peas member is one of the music industry celebrities who has come out as bisexual in the past. Despite the fact that she was married to Josh Duhamen and was related to other men, the interpreter of ‘Fergalicious’ said that in her youth she had sporadic encounters with other women.