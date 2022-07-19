Lady Gaga Could Be Coming To Fortnite, New Leaks Surface

Epic Games will most likely release a Lady Gaga collaboration in Fortnite Battle Royale very soon. The video game developer recently hinted at this by posting several map changes related to the famous artist.

With the release of update v21.30 on Monday, July 18, developer Fortnite added a lot of new material to the video game. While many were immediately added, some are pending and have been found by data miners.

It looks like Epic is gearing up to release another gig in Fortnite Battle Royale. This time, however, we will most likely see Lady Gaga perform at a live event!

Lady Gaga may have a Fortnite Rift Tour

The Fortnite Rift Tour experience is fantastic! The first such experience was in August 2021 when Ariana Grande burst onto the popular video game scene. Millions of people watched the famous artist perform and cheered her on.

Although it wasn’t a live concert, it was a live event that was simply breathtaking. Epic Games released a number of stunning effects, which made the live event memorable, especially for Ariana Grande fans.

With the release of the latest update, the game developer has released several files related to the concert stage on the Fortnite island. Epic released a concert stage once in the past, right before Travis Scott’s live event.

The following files below are believed to be related to a "concert stage" on Fortnite Island. https://t.co/3EIgALoIj8

It seems that this time it will be Lady Gaga who will perform in the video game. The famed entertainer was previously leaked in Epic Games’ court documents against Apple, so it was only a matter of time before she made it to the game.

Court documents have revealed numerous other celebrities who have been added to the game over the past year, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ariana Grande, and LeBron James.

It seems like Epic Games has been working with these celebrities for longer, which is why it wouldn’t be surprising to see Lady Gaga coming to gaming soon.

Besides the concert scene, there are a few other hints that Epic Games has released regarding the upcoming collaboration. Reddit user Necessary-Bluebird-9 noticed these clues and shared them with the rest of the community.

When will the collaboration be released?

At the moment, there is no release date for the collaboration with Lady Gaga. The first Rift Tour experience was released in early August, so the next iteration may recur around then.

However, it’s important to note that Epic Games will be on summer vacation from late July to early August, which is why the collaboration might take longer to release.

Since the latest update added lots of new game data, we can expect the game developer to release a content update or two during the break. However, a live event would require a lot more effort, which is why it’s unlikely to happen during or shortly after the summer holidays.

Besides Lady Gaga, Fortnite players will likely have a dragonball collaboration too. Its release date hasn’t been released either, but given that a new anime movie is coming out on August 18, the joint venture will likely be scheduled around the same time.