Entertainment

Lady Gaga Could Soon Host A Virtual Concert In Fortnite

Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 47 2 minutes read

It’s starting to look a lot like Lady Gaga, she from the Poker Face who was Born This Way, may be coming to Fortnite soon, perhaps for her own virtual concert.

The most recent (and compelling) evidence pointing to a Gaga broadcast online comes from the Fortnite Leaks and Info account on Twitter, which recently unearthed a “collaborative emote” called jug band it looks a lot like the Poker Face mega-hit when four players participate. Shortly after, the Lady Gaga Now fan site posted a snippet of the emote in action:

See more

– Advertising –

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 47 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Summer 2022: French rap still tops the rankings on streaming platforms

10 seconds ago

Kristen Stewart Rocks A Relaxed Figure In A T-shirt And Blue Jeans As She Leaves The Salon In West Hollywood

10 mins ago

Simu Liu on “subversive” Barbie movie: “How the hell did they get Mattel to agree?”

21 mins ago

Cosplayer in body paint removes Wonder Woman from the screen

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button