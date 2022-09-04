Lady Gaga Could Soon Host A Virtual Concert In Fortnite

It’s starting to look a lot like Lady Gaga, she from the Poker Face who was Born This Way, may be coming to Fortnite soon, perhaps for her own virtual concert.

The most recent (and compelling) evidence pointing to a Gaga broadcast online comes from the Fortnite Leaks and Info account on Twitter, which recently unearthed a “collaborative emote” called jug band it looks a lot like the Poker Face mega-hit when four players participate. Shortly after, the Lady Gaga Now fan site posted a snippet of the emote in action:

A new "synced emote" featuring Lady Gaga's "Poker Face" will be added to FORTNITE in the next patch. pic.twitter.com/ie9VNEaswNAugust 30, 2022

Yeah, that’s definitely it. I’m not even what you would call a casual Lady Gaga fan and there’s no doubt in my mind this is Ppp-poker Face. (Here is the original (opens in a new tab)—dare to compare.) And that’s not all: in July, “concert stage (opens in a new tab)“Fortnite Island assets, including scaffolding and stacks, have leaked, leading to immediate excitement and speculation about who is coming to town.

It’s possible that the upcoming emote isn’t tied to a virtual tour of the mother monster. Epic Games announced earlier today that Lady Gaga is one of the performers, along with Janelle Monáe, Lil Nas X, Todrick Hall, King Princess, Kim Petras and others, who will be heard on in-game radios during the Royal Rainbow (opens in a new tab) festival celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community, which begins on September 8.

But the likelihood that something bigger was hinted at more than a year ago in court documents (opens in a new tab) submitted as part of Epic’s ongoing beef with Apple. One of the slides in these documents features images of J Balvin, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga side by side, with months next to their names: Balvin (opens in a new tab) and large (opens in a new tab) have both taken part in virtual performances in Fortnite before, and it seems clear that at the very least Epic was far enough along in negotiations for a Gaga appearance at some point that they were ready to commit to it on paper.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

And lest anyone (who doesn’t pay attention to Fortnite) thinks that kind of thing would be falling apart for Lady Gaga, remember that Travis Scott made $20 million from his Fortnite show, and it was two years ago. That’s a pretty good reason to show up to a unique online gig, even if you’re not quite sure what Fortnite is.