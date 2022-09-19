Lady Gaga cries after canceling the last concert of her tour!

Lady Gaga was forced to interrupt the last concert of her tour in Miami due to the weather.

This Saturday, September 17, 2022 marked the end of Lady Gaga’s tour. However, she was forced to interrupt her last concert due to bad weather. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Lady Gaga and her tour like no other

In addition to his film projectsLady Gaga has not forgotten her musical career. She came back with a world tour defying all competition.

Indeed, his tour The Chromatica Ball started on July 17, 2022 with a concert in Düsseldorf, Germany. And it follows his new album Chromaticareleased on May 29, 2020.

The tour has been postponed many times due to the Covid-19 crisis.. It is therefore this year that Lady Gaga has toured the world, with fourteen more dates to compensate for the wait.

She went through London, Las Vegas, Tokyo and, of course, Paris. Yes, the singer set the fire at the Stade de France July 24, 2022.

In the program : Bad Romance, Poker Face, Telephone, Stupid Love or even Rain on Me (without Ariana Grande, unfortunately).

But, one thing is certain, everywhere Lady Gaga went, she set fires. Unless maybe, at his last concert in Miami, at the Hard Rock Stadium when it was rather rainy.

In effect, she was forced to cancel her concert in the middle of due to bad weather. A decision that was as hard for the Little Monsters to live as for Lady Gaga and her team to take. MCE TV tells you more!

A concert that falls apart

This Saturday, September 17, 2022, Lady Gaga wraps up her tour The Chromatica Ball with an XXL concert at the Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami. But, not everything went as planned.

Indeed, the singer was forced to cancel the last concert of her tour. And this, due to bad weather that affected the whole country.

A few minutes after the cancellation of the show, the star decided to speak out on Instagram. She announced the news to her fans, in tears.

“We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami but we couldn’t. Because, even when the rain has more or less stopped, there was storm and lightning near us”began Lady Gaga.

Before continuing: “I want to be responsible. And I don’t know how I would react if something happened to someone in the audience or to a member of my team. I am sorry but what matters most is life”.

She then made a second post where she poses with a bouquet sent to her by a fan. “Thank you for the flowers and the cheers and for your understanding. Safety first »she concluded.

So it’s the end of Lady Gaga’s tour. But let her fans be reassured, the singer will soon return to the cinema in the role of Harley Quinn For the movie joker 2. To be continued !

