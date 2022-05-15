Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish: the most beautiful looks of the Grammy Awards 2022

The 64th edition of the Grammy Awards took place this Sunday in the City of Angels, the opportunity to reward the best musical artists of the year. If Beyoncé had triumphed last year, just like her daughter Blue Ivy Carter who had gone down in history, this year it is another American singer who has been honored. Indeed, singer and musician Jon Batiste was the most nominated artist of the evening, with 11 categories. He won one of the most prestigious prizes of the ceremony: the Grammy Award for Album of the Year for his album “We Are”. ” I love music. I’ve been playing it since I was a little boy. It’s more than entertainment for me, it’s a spiritual practice,” he said on stage. The latter had already been awarded an Oscar in 2021 for the soundtrack of the Pixar animated film, “Soul”. For his part, Bruno Mars and his group Silk won the Song of the Year award for “Leave The Door Open”. But the other big winner of the evening was none other than Olivia Rodrigo, who received the Newcomer of the Year award.

A shower of stars on the red carpet

The stars were present for this unmissable musical event. On the red carpet, Lady Gaga arrived in a very elegant white and black asymmetrical dress. For her part, Dua Lipa opted for a black dress made up of harnesses with golden buckles on the top, while Olivia Rodrigo wore a black dress with purple sequins by Vivienne Westwood. Billie Eilish was also in black in a very original dress by designer Rick Owens, while Hailey Bieber had chosen a white strapless dress. Her husband Justin Bieber was meanwhile, dressed in a suit accessorized with a neon pink cap. All these artists were challenged on video by the Ukrainian president during the ceremony. Volodymyr Zelenski said: “Tell the truth about the war, on your social media, on TV. Support us in any way you can, all but silence. And then comes peace. »