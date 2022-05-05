Lady Gaga falls in love with her fans without any makeup

For some time now, the singer Lady Gaga has been demonstrating her most organic and natural facet by posting photos with a washed face, without a drop of makeup and without filters.. Despite the fact that many of her followers are delighted to see the Mother Monster proud of her natural beauty, the truth is that a few weeks ago a fan published that he “missed the old Gaga”, the one with the extravagant makeup and Super elaborate hairstyles. The interpreter of “Shallow” could not contain herself and she responded to her fan as follows: “I’m still here. See you on the ‘Chromatica’ tour.

After the rise of the #bodypositive movement, a large number of celebrities have opted to appear on social networks without any type of filter, Photoshop and makeup. Artists such as: Jennifer López, Hailey Bieber, Selena Gómez, Gal Gadot, Emilia Clarke, and of course, Lady Gaga, have joined this initiative to show their beauty and also their flaws in front of their fans.. On this occasion, the interpreter of “Just Dance” posted a selfie in the stories section of her Instagram account, where she poses completely without makeup, lying on her bed and covered in a blanket of gray fur.



Lady Gaga/Instagram

Sporting super-defined dark brows, slightly rosy cheeks, frown lines around her eyes, and her signature platinum tresses, the Oscar winner posed in a photo captioned, “What’s up @hauslabs?”, referencing her makeup line. Although this publication could have been a simple outburst by the singer to show her beautiful face, the truth is that everything indicates that it is a marketing technique to direct attention to a new launch of cosmetic products from her firm.

This hypothesis arose because a few minutes after Lady Gaga posted her selfie, the official account of Haus Laboratories published a video announcing that we will soon be able to enjoy a new release: “THE FUTURE IS BEAUTIFUL. Soon there will be something new”, they wrote in the title of the publication next to two green hearts that border the first sentence. At the moment there is no official confirmation from the brand or the singer, since her posts have not yet revealed the secret, increasing the hype among the followers of the Mother Monster. Although the supposed new release is a secret, there is no doubt that it will be incredible and will have the support of all the ‘Germanotta’ fans.

Although it is true that we do not know the next plans of Lady Gaga’s brand, we have been able to confirm that the artist will release the song ‘Hold My Hand’ on May 3, a song that will belong to the official soundtrack of the movie ‘Top Gun : Maverick’, starring Tom Cruise. The film will continue almost 4 decades later the intrepid adventures of Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchel, famous pilot of the United States Navy. “Take my hand everything will be fine, I heard in the sky that the clouds have been gray. Pull me close, wrap me in your aching arms. I see that it hurts”, says part of the lyrics of the new song by Lady Gaga.