Lady Gaga is back with ‘Jazz and Piano’ in Las Vegas

When Lady Gaga returned to them jazz and piano 15 months after her final performance at Dolby Live, there was one spirit who couldn’t be present in person: the late Tony Bennett, who died in July at the age of 96 after recording two albums with Gaga. For a legend. Gaga paid tribute with a cover of “Fly Me to the Moon”, for which she momentarily unplugged and let the power of her natural voice reach the ceiling.

Gaga looked absolutely perfect at the start of the show, with platinum hair and makeup undoubtedly taken from her Haus Labs line, which is making viral waves with the latest product being the Triclone Skin Tech Concealer. The Oscar-winning, Grammy-collecting singer’s beauty products are infused with a self-love/self-care approach, as was a rendition of “Born This Way” dedicated to the trans community.

She also performed a new arrangement of “Stupid Love” from the 2020 album, sitting at a keyboard, bathed in pink light. colorful, The tour in support of that album ran until last September, making it almost a year since she performed live. whether or not she returns for more jazz and piano The final date of her current engagement remains to be seen, but she will likely be heard contributing vocals to the next Rolling Stones album.

Park MGM, September. 28 and 30, October 1 and 4-5. ticketmaster.com

