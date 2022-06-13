Lady Gaga is interested in participating in ‘Joker 2’

After announcing the sequel to the film directed by Todd Phillips, the singer has sought to play Harley Quinn.

a year of the latest updates on the sequel to ‘Joker’, the acclaimed film directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix in 2019the second installment has finally been released in a recent publication made by the director on his official Instagram account.

Phillips, who also doubles as a screenwriter, posted a photo of the original script with the caption ‘Folie à Deux’. Although it is only a provisional name for the sequel to ‘Joker’, with just that small clue we can give us an idea of ​​what we will see next.

‘Folie à Deux’ –which literally translates into Spanish as “Madness of Two”– is a name that refers to the shared psychotic disorder. That means that in ‘Joker 2’ the DC Comics character will continue to explore his mental illness while enhancing his evil and becoming the leader of his gang.

However, that also leaves open the possibility of new characters being included in the film, one of which could be Harley Quinn, who was recently played by Margot Robbie in ‘Birds of Prey’. But it is not certain that the Australian actress lives the inseparable from the Joker, since the line followed by both films (‘Birds of Prey’ and ‘Joker’) is very different.

Who could play this character is Lady Gaga, whom we have already seen shine on the big screen with ‘A Star Is Born’. And it is that at the beginning of the year it was announced that the singer and actress was meeting with the study to talk about the possible signing of her in the sequel to ‘Joker’. At the same time, actor Willem Dafoe expressed his interest in also participating in the cast.

So far neither Joaquin Phoenix nor Todd Phillips have commented on the matter, possibly due to restrictions from Warner Bros. Pictures. What is a fact is that pre-production and the first principal photography will begin this summer. Hopefully, ‘Joker Folie à Deux’ will hit theaters next year.

