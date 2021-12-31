Lady Gaga, Jennifer Aniston and other bad news on TV series

Lady Gaga is the star of the new Ridley Scott film that is about to arrive in all Italian cinemas, House of Gucci. The singer is building a solid career in film, however we do not forget her beginnings on the small screen in American Horror Story 5. But before taking on the role of the Countess, she made a cameo ne The Sopranos that it went a little unnoticed. Lady Gaga in these days has returned to talk about this experience, admitting that she hates to review the scene in which she participated because she does nothing but notice all her mistakes. What are the other news with which we will try to make your day worse? An episode of The Simpsons has been censored in China, but we also have bad news about the actor and presenter of X Factor Ludovico Tersigni. And then do you know that a Marvel actress who was punished by Instagram for making a spoiler?

Ludovico Tersigni, the actor of Summertime, is under investigation for defamation

The fourteenth edition of the talent of X Factor which marked Ludovico Tersigni’s debut as presenter. The actor, who started acting in many TV series such as Skam And Summertime, has tried to collect the heavy legacy of Alessandro Cattelan. Now that the talent is over, new problems await Tersigni: he risks having to face a lawsuit for defamation. The owner of the nightclub Matilda Disco Touche sued the Roman actor, after the latter had invited his followers to boycott the club. The facts happened last year when Ludovico Tersigni went to the disco with some friends and at the exit, according to what he told on his Instagram account, he was attacked by two bouncers. He wrote on his profile:

“Me and two of my friends were pushed against a wall by two individuals in black T-shirts and headphones for no reason”.

The owner but under the post he told his version and revealed that the actor had refused to pay for some drinks and was taken away by the bouncers for this. Ludovico Tersigni at that point deleted the post and also his Instagram account and contacted the manager, explaining the position and resizing the facts. This did not help and the owner decided to sue the actor for defamation, given that Tersigni had fed him to his followers, bringing him serious economic losses. After a year, the Ravenna public prosecutor concluded the preliminary investigations e has established that the fact exists and therefore the proceedings against the plaintiff will go on and who knows that it will not go to court.

Jennifer Aniston admits that filming the reunion of Friends it was more difficult than expected

Jennifer Aniston admitted in a recent interview that for her to return to the set of Friends, to shoot the reunion, it was more difficult than he had expected. She was convinced it would be fun to see her colleagues and remember the good old days. As he told The Hollywood Reporter, however, when it came to The Friends Stage at the Warner Bros studios he began to feel a strong sadness. Here’s what he said:

“Traveling back in time is difficult. I think we were so naïve to go into it, thinking, ‘How fun is that going to be? They are putting the sets back together, exactly as they were. They take you there and you say, “Oh right, I didn’t think about what was going on the last time I was here.” And it took me by surprise because I thought “Hi, past, do you remember me? Remember how it sucked? You thought that everything was in front of you and that life would be simply wonderful and then did you go through perhaps the most difficult moment of your life? ” It was all very jarring and of course you have cameras everywhere and I’m already a little too sensitive, I guess you can tell, so I am had to go to certain pointsthe. I don’t know how the others managed to avoid it “

Going back to those years when she was a rising actress with so many expectations for the future that she didn’t yet know what she was going to face, saddened her. The melancholy did not last long, however, because as the actress concluded “Everything is a blessing if you are able to look at the ups and downs of life. And if all that hadn’t happened, I wouldn’t be sitting here like the woman I am today. “

AP BIO IT HAS BEEN CANCELED FOR THE SECOND TIME

This time it looks like it’s really the end for AP BIO, the hilarious comedy with Glenn Howerton. The show distributed in Italy by Infinity has as its protagonist a university professor, Jack Griffin, who after various events ends up teaching in a high school in Ohio. Embittered and frustrated by this situation, he decides to use the intelligence of his students to take revenge on those who have reduced him to that state. The TV series had already been canceled by NBC in 2019 only to be saved and renewed by the Peacock streaming service. Now, two seasons later, the curtain has finally fallen on this fun comedy. The co-creator broke the bad news Mike O’Brien who on Twitter thanked the fans and the streaming service that allowed the series to go on for another two seasons. He wrote:

“It saddens me to announce that AP Bio will not be renewed for a fifth season. At this moment I feel grateful more than anything else. To all the fans who watched the series and fought for the return after the cancellation! And to Peacock (and Universal Television) for giving us two more seasons! This show was one of the best experiences of my life and this is thanks to the hundreds of hilarious, hardworking and positive people who have been involved “

Lady Gaga is not at all proud of her beginnings either The Sopranos

Lady Gaga, after making her mark in the world of music, has now decided to throw herself into acting. After the excellent test he gave us in A Star Is Born, Now wants to surprise us all in the role of the ruthless Patrizia Reggiani who murdered her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci. Now that the diva has become a full-fledged actress, she can no longer look at her distant beginnings on the small screen. In fact, few will remember his brief cameo in the ninth episode of the third season of The Sopranos. She was not yet known as Lady Gaga at the time, but she was still a young girl trying to become famous, taking advantage of every opportunity. Now that she has improved a lot in acting, she admitted that she can’t relate to that scene because she focuses on everything she did wrong. In an episode of the Awardist podcast Lady Gaga revealed:

“When I think back to that scene, i can see exactly what i did wrong. I didn’t know how to listen in a scene. At one point I had to laugh, so I waited for them to give me the signal and I laughed … Today, however, I see that moment again and I think “This is not a real laugh!”

Now, however, after working hard with the help of his teacher acting, Susan Batson, has grown a lot and is able to act more naturally. In fact, Lady Gaga wanted to thank those who helped her become an actress who can really identify with the character. Lady Gaga concluded: “I see a very cursory actress [nei Soprano], And now I see myself as someone who really makes an effort to empathize with the character and that takes a lot of work. “

MCU STAR HAS BEEN BLOCKED ON INSTAGRAM FOR SPOILERING THE FOURTH EPISODE OF HAWKEYE

Florence Pugh these days has really combined it big! The 25-year-old actress entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe by starring in Black Widow the role of Yelena Belova. Now she is back to play the role of her character in the fourth episode of the new Marvel series dedicated to Hawkeye. Florence Pugh, a few hours after the fourth episode of Hawkeye, shared photos of his character with the caption “She’s here” followed by the hasthag #Hawkeye and #YelenaBelova. However, not all of his followers had already managed to watch the episode e many have caught a spoiler because of him. En masse then reported her post and blocked Florence Pugh’s profile on Instagram. The actress did not take the news at all well and complained on social media:

“I would never have believed that sharing all my enthusiasm for a show that I am a part of would lead me to be reported. Someone’s protests are preventing me from posting stuff about my presence on a show that I’m really a part of. And this is ridiculous. Being a part of Hawkeye has been a real privilege, and I thank everyone who welcomed me on and off the set, and everyone who is watching the series.. “

AN EPISODE DE THE SIMPSONS IT HAS BEEN CENSORED IN CHINA

Chinese censorship strikes again and after having obscured six minutes of the reunion of Friends, not to show Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga, now he takes it out on The Simpsons. All 33 seasons of Matt Groening’s animated series have arrived on the Disney + streaming platform. However for those who reside in China an episode of the sixteenth season is not available because it refers to the massacre of Tiananmen Square. In the twelfth episode entitled Adoption made in China the Simpson family goes to China to help Selma who wants to adopt a girl in the foreign country. But since the mother-to-be is unmarried, Homer has to pretend to be her husband for the woman to adopt the baby. While the Simpsons are there, they have the chance to visit China and the city of Beijing. In the episode there are some references to the student massacre that took place 32 years ago as the plaque “Tien An Men Square: On this place, in 1989, nothing happened“Which is obviously an ironic reference to the work carried out by the Chinese government to cover up the incident. When the adoption worker then discovers that Selma is not married, she joins the Simpson family in a tank, recreating the iconic photo of the Tank Man. For these reasons it was decided to black out the episode from the Disney + streaming platform.

GAME OF THRONES: HBO SPENT A CAPITAL ON THE SPIN-OFF PILOT WHICH HAS BEEN CANCELED

The first official spin-off of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon which will tell the story of the Targaryens. But for a series that is born there is another that dies and in fact you will remember that a couple of years ago it was announced that another show set in Westeros had been canceled. It was a prequel series that was supposed to have as a protagonist Naomi Watts and that he should have told “the descent of the world from the golden age of heroes to its darkest hour “. According to what we have learned in recent days, the cancellation of this show cost HBO a fortune. James Andrew Miller for his new book he interviewed Bob Greenblatt, former president of WarnerMedia, who revealed the amount spent by HBO to make a pilot episode of the prequel of game of Thrones. He has declared: “We had spent $ 30 million but it wasn’t true to what we wanted to offer the public. There was tremendous pressure to get it right and I don’t think it would have worked. For this reason we have decided to cancel it “.