Lady Gaga left film recording with Brad Pitt for another production

Lady Gaga is one of the most influential international artists in the world and who would not want to see this artist act alongside Brad Pitt. For a moment we almost managed to see these two stars together.

However, the Hollywood actor and the singer were left with the desire to fulfill this dream. ‘Bullet Train’ It is the action movie in which both artists would be, but finally they could not count on Gaga due to problems in their schedule.

David Leitch, film director ‘Bull Train’, explained the reason why the actress could not be the protagonist. The director’s initial plan was that Lady Gaga will be part of the main cast of this film. There were even talks with the singer and actress, but there was a catch that Leitch had to rule out that option.

The real problem was that the singer was already involved in the production of ‘La casa Gucci’ when they proposed to act in ‘Bullet Train’ and give life to the role of Maria Beetle.

Well, the famous singer already had another project that prevented her, because at that time the interpreter of ‘Poker Face’ was preparing her role for the movie ‘House of Gucci’, and the issue was that it took more time than he had thought, so his schedule was not enough to play both roles. Although Leitch searched for a way and tried to formulate different solutions, everything ended in nothing.

“It really all came down to his schedule with the Ridley Scott movie.“. And it is that, being in two projects at the same time, ended up being a real madness and you had to choose: Gucci or Brad.

“There were conversations and we saw that this was not going to work because she was preparing for the movie ‘The Gucci House’. They started shooting just before we did and they overlapped with our work, so it didn’t work out,” added Leitch. And since Lady Gaga could not be the protagonist, many will wonder who will replace her?

Well, the person who replaces her must be an actress of the same level as her, which is why Leitch chose another star from the Hollywood red carpet, so his choice was that Sandra Bullock will be the one who will give life to Maria Beetle.

‘Bullet Train’ is based on an adventure set in Japan with five assassins who while on board a train in Tokyothey discover that their missions have something in common.

The film is based on Maria Beetle, a Japanese novel by Kotaro Isaka, adapted for the big screen by Zak Olkewicz. We remember that Gaga’s last great movie was ‘A Star Is Born’, which led her to an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in 2019 and Brad Pitt, unstoppable on screen, we remember him above all for ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’, along with Leonardo DiCaprio, which earned him the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in the year 2020. For its part, ‘Bullet Train’ will feature other faces, such as Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Bryan Tyree Henry or Andrew Koji, among other surprise actors.

As is evident Gaga is very busy at the moment. Earlier this month, released his latest single ‘Hold My Hand’ which will be in the new movie ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. But that’s not the only thing, she is also ready for ‘Chromatica Ball Tour’ which will be in July, in which she will perform songs from her sixth studio album “Chromatica”, which was released in 2020.