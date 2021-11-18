Lady Gaga or Britney Spears? The top 10 highest paid concerts in Las Vegas

The famous “residencies” are those “stable” tours in Las Vegas which occupy the artists for an entire season, if not for entire years. These shows are anything but ordinary: they usually are stellar productions with an immersive character that they make the public dream, and they do too earn a lot to the stars.

These days they have been revealed by Billboard in the United States the most earning artists of all time during their residency in Las Vegas. We show you the higher takings, from tenth to first: try to guess who is at the top.

10 – Lady Gaga, $ 53.9 million

You thought the immense Lady Gaga, winner of the Oscar Prize and soon at the cinema also with “House of Gucci” would he break through in first place? Then you have to try again. With his show “Lady Gaga Enigma + Jazz Piano” from 2018 to 2021 at Park Theater and Park MGM, it places “only” at the bottom of the ranking.

9 – Rod Stewart, $ 57.4 million

With his show “The Hits”, which lasted for eight years from 2011 to 2018 at the Colosseum of the Ceasars Palace, the heartthrob of music the tick of a few million on Lady Gaga, proving that years of experience on stage and the cultivation of fans in the pre-social media era, they can make a difference.

8 – Bette Midler, $ 71.8 million

When it comes to experience, she has some to sell: singer, actress, author and comedian beloved since American public, Bette Midler, with her “The Showgirl Must Go On”, which lasted “only” two years, asphalts Rod Stewart with more than 10 thousand dollars difference, in the same location as the Colosseum of the Ceasars Palace.

7 – Cher, $ 97.4 million

Some would have given her as the undisputed artist tops the list for his hits and his shows full of exaggerated costumes and sparkling, but no. The absolute icon Cher, with its namesake show that is lasted from 2008 to 2011 always at the Colosseum of the Ceasars Palace, he takes home only the seventh place.

6 – Jennifer Lopez, $ 101.9 million

J-Lo breaks through the roof of 100 million dollars: with her residency “All I Have” which lasted from 2016 to 2018 at the Zappos Theater, Jenny from the block proves that if you declare “my love don’t cost a thing”, then you have to give yourself a lot to do on stage to bring you home “at least” a sixth place.

5 – Elton John, $ 131 million

“Only” fifth? Already, Elton John, like Cher, seems to be one of those on the podium for her baggage of hits and flashy outfits, yet the beloved British rocket man it is only in the middle of the table. His “The Million Dollar Plan”, which lasted eight years of residency at the Colosseum of the Ceasars Palace, was launched in 2011 and ended in 2018.

4 – Britney Spears, $ 137 million

Half of you would have bet everything on Britney Spears, who had told of her long residency in Las Vegas, which lasted from 2013 to 2017, also during the legal battle to free herself from the custody of her father, saying that she was forced to perform in the show “Britney: Piece of Me”, at the Zappos Theater even in very dark moments of his personal crisis.

3 – Elton John, $ 166.4 million

Sure, we’ve set a trap for you. Who could beat Elton John, if not himself? In fact, the “The Red Piano” residency earns this third place on the podium, runs from 2004 to 2009 at the Colosseum of Ceasars Palace, and is prior to the one that is placed in fifth place. Let’s say that earnings went down over time, but Sir Elton John certainly can’t complain.

2 – Céline Dion, $ 296 million

With a epic profit, more than $ 100,000 more than third place Elton John, Céline Dion is the queen of Las Vegas. With his show “Celine”, which lasted nine years from 2011 to 2019 at the Colosseum of Ceasars Palace, he captivated with his romantic ballads the audiences of the “Sin City” (city of sin) most loved by Americans.

1 – Céline Dion, $ 385 million

If we said it is the queen of Las Vegas, believe it: Céline Dion, in the residency preceding the one in second place, which lasted from 2003 to 2007, rode the wake of the worldwide success of his “My Heart Will Go On” 1998, soundtrack of blockbuster movie “Titanic”, breaking the bank with a stellar gain with his show “A New Day …” at the Colosseum of Ceasars Palace. Who knows who will be able to steal her scepter.