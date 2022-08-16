Lady Gaga rejected this character in the film with Brad Pitt

The actress who just joined Joker 2 as Harley Quinn refused to act in the film with Joey King and Bad Bunny. This was the role that she would occupy in Bullet Train!

¡Bullet Train it’s here! The film directed by David Leitch and starring Brad Pitt had its international premiere and surprised the audience with its impressive cameos. It is that, not only does it present a cast full of familiar faces, but also the action film plays with the emotion of the public offering special participations on screen. And although one of them could have been the Lady Gagathe actress who shone in A Star is Born chose to reject the proposal.

The feature film has a peculiarity that gives it a lot of adrenaline: the entire plot takes place on a bullet train that goes at maximum speed and travels through modern Japan. Its protagonist is Ladybug, a murderer who -after working on cases that got out of control- chooses the path of peace. However, his latest mission pits him against deadly adversaries and he must figure out how to safely get off this transport.

Brad Pitt is not alone: ​​in secondary roles, they accompany him Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannonin addition to a brief and friendly participation of bad bunny onscreen. Spoiler alert! Although her voice is recognized from the beginning, at the end of the film we discover who has been Ladybug’s boss during all this time and how she has been guiding him in his latest operation.

Is about Sandra Bullockthe actress who plays Mary Bettle. His role is nothing more than assisting – only by phone – to the character of Brad Pitt. In the final scene, he shows her face and shows that she was the one giving him directions during the trip through Japan. How did she get into the movie? According to her own protagonists, she was part of an exchange of favors, since the protagonist of Bullet Train had his cameo in Lost Citythe film that Bullock released this year alongside Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe.

+ Lady Gaga turned down this role in Bullet Train

Although Brad Pitt points out that it didn’t take long for him to think of Sandra Bullock for the role of Maria, in reality, that character was initially intended for Lady Gaga. This was made known by its director David Leitch. However, the actress who just joined Joker 2 as Harley Quinn, she turned down this role. It is that at that time he was rolling House of Guccithe tape in which he personified Patricia Reggiani and that it disappointed in the last awards season.

“It really came down to his schedule with the Ridley Scott movie. There were brief discussions and then we understood that it was not going to work. She was preparing for House of Gucci. The shoots overlapped and we really couldn’t do it”explained David Leitch in dialogue with Entertainment Weekly. And although it would have been interesting to see Lady Gaga work with Brad Pitt on screen, the truth is that the participation of Sandra Bullock also maintains the surprise effect of her.