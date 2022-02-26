Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez and Hoyeon Jung will share a table at the SAG AWARDS 2022

As well as Jessica Chastain, Will Smith, Ross Butler and more.

The SAG Awards are just around the corner, and fans are thrilled when an image making the rounds on the internet shows perhaps the most epic seating arrangement of the night.

The photo, which is currently going viral on platforms like Twitter, suggests that 10 of today’s biggest stars will be sharing a table. The list includes Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Will Smith, Salma Hayek, Ross Butler and Jessica Chastain, as well as the stars of Squid Game, Hoyeon Jung and Lee Jung-jae. The Gucci ambassador will sit next to Alexandra Daddario and Helen Mirren.

“Full of legends, my God”, fans commented. More social media users shared their reactions: “Lady Gaga, Jessica Chastain, Hoyeon Jung and Will Smith at the same table? I’m about to CRRYYYY”, “Imagine sitting at this table”, the committee ofand SAG Awards knew what they were doing by putting them all at the same table, that’s the MAIN table right there.”

Seating arrangements have yet to be officially confirmed, so we’ll have to wait until Sunday to find out if these celebs will actually be tablemates. The 2022 SAG Awards will air on February 27 at 8 p.m. ET on TBS.