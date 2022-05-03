Entertainment

Lady Gaga, Selena Gómez, and other celebrities hit the MET Gala

Photo of James James17 mins ago
For another year, celebrities paraded on the pink carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York with outfits that go according to the theme: Gilded Glamor

One of the most impressive personalities on the famous carpet of the Met Gala held on the first Monday of May and without a doubt the singer and actress Lady Gaga. she is always one of the best dressed today I arrive with a fabulous Alexander McQueen design. The theme was Gilde Glamour, that is why the parade can be seen in classic and extravagant outfits.

You may also like:Maluma, Madonna and Grupo Firme lit the stage

Another of the celebrities who always knows how to wear the best outfits is undoubtedly Selena Gómez

One of the most beloved couples in the world of entertainment is undoubtedly the beautiful Blake Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds. She chose for this occasion an Atelier Versace design in metallic pink and he a classic black tuxedo.

Vanessa Hudgens surprised with a dress that did not go much with the theme, as she used a totally black garment with transparencies that made her slender figure shine.

But the Latin stars could not stay out of such an important event, that’s why Bad Bunny attended with an impact outfit in gold.

