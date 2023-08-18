Lady Gaga shares a touching farewell message about her friend Tony Bennett

Despite the vast age difference, the pop artist and the deceased had a friendship that bore musical fruit.

Lady Gaga shares a touching message dedicated to Tony Bennett’s image Interpreter who passed away 10 days ago at the age of 96. The pop artist maintained a very close friendship with the late singer, with whom he made several recordings and made some appearances.

“With Tony, I was able to live in a time machine. He and I had that magical power. We were transported to another era, together we modernized the music and gave it a new life as a couple,” Gaga wrote in the text accompanying a picture where the two are hugging. but it was never Number, our relationship was quite real. Yes, he taught me about music and the life of the show, but he also taught me to stay motivated and hold my head high,” highlighted the artist.

The singer-songwriter described him as an optimistic, grateful person And he always attached importance to quality not only in work, but also in life. After looking back on some of the musician’s experiences—such as serving in World War II and marching with Martin Luther King Jr.—Gaga explained that she began her grief over Bennett’s death long before he died from Alzheimer’s.

“We had a long and powerful goodbye (…). Losing Tony to Alzheimer’s was painful but it was also beautiful. The time of memory loss is a very important moment in a person’s life. There is a sense of insecurity and a desire to maintain dignity. everything that All I wanted was for Tony to remember how much I loved him and how grateful I was to have him in my life.”

Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016, but kept his diagnosis a secret until 2021, the year in which he announced his retirement from the stage.

The artist continued, “When (the disease) was progressing, I knew he was sharing one of his most vulnerable moments when he sang with me, despite the fact that his temperament was changing.” “I will never forget this experience and I will never forget Tony Bennett. if i could tell you something Telling the world about it doesn’t mean belittling older people, not giving up on them when things change. Take care of them and I promise you’ll learn something special, even magical.”

Collaborative work between Gaga and Bennett began in 2011 and lasted for years. Through their friendship, they published two albums: Cheek to Cheek in 2014 and Love for Sale in 2021. The singer called her “a brilliant jazz artist” and praised the ease with which she was able to interpret this musical genre.