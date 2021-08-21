Lady Gaga spoke of friendship with Ariana Grande: “I love that girl”

Lady Gaga And Ariana Grande they are the most iconic BFF couple of the moment, who gave us the “epic collaboration”Rain On Me“.

But behind their friendship there is much more than a song: in an interview in which she went through a very difficult moment for her, Mother Monster said that it is also thanks to Ari that he found his smile again today.

“I love that girl“Gaga said speaking on the show CBS Sunday Morning.

“Do you know how difficult it is to make a female friend in this business? In this business, having a female friendship is like watching pigs fly“.

Lady Gaga – whose real name is Stefani Germanotta – explained how she has doubted her choice to become a performer and the fame that followed, which took away so many personal moments and so much privacy: “I hated being famous, being a star. I felt exhausted. I looked at the piano and thought, ‘You have ruined my life. You made me Lady Gaga and my biggest enemy is Lady Gaga“.

But now: “I don’t hate Lady Gaga anymore. I found a way to love myself again, even though I didn’t think it would happen. Now I look at my piano and I think I love it so much because it gives me the power to speak, to make poetry“.

“Rain On Me” had won three Moon Person at the MTV VMA 2020 and collecting the award Lady Gaga had dedicated some beautiful words to Ariana Grande, also mentioning how they helped each other out of difficult times.

“This means the world to me. Ariana and I really connected with this song. Thanks MTV, thanks to our fans. Ariana and I are truly spiritual sisters and you know what, girl this is for us. We both went through dark times together but managed to share them with each other.

I love you Ari. I feel that when we were in the studio we turned our tears that fell like endless rain into diamonds. And I’ll treasure these diamonds with you forever, honey“.

