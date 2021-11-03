Lady Gaga stayed in character for a year and a half and lost her touch of reality by filming “House Of Gucci”

Lady Gaga talks about her difficult experience while filming the upcoming film Gucci House. Jimmy McCarthy / Getty Images

Ridley Scott’s long-awaited film, due out later this month, is based on the true story of Patricia Reggiani, convicted of orchestrating the murder of her husband in 1995, late Gucci boss Maurizio Gucci. Lady Gaga and Adam Driver as a couple.

And in a new way Interview with British Vogue As a cover star in December 2021, Gaga – who worked on the film for three years – remembers the hardships she faced when she became his ‘character’. Vittorio Zunino Cilotto / Getty Images

“I will be completely honest and transparent: I have lived [Patrizia] For a year and a half. And he spoke with an accent for nine months, ”he said, before explaining that he was“ off screen ”.

“I’ve never broken up. I stayed with her, ”she added.

Describing in detail some of the changes she made to transform into Patrizia, Gaga recalled dyeing her dark hair “on the spot” because she felt it would help her better express her Italian accent while focusing on understanding the “interests” of the personage. Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

“It was nearly impossible for me to speak with a blonde accent,” she said. “I immediately had to dye my hair and I started living in such a way that everything I looked at, everything I touched, I began to notice where and when I could see the money.” Vittorio Zunino Cilotto / Getty Images

“I started taking pictures too,” he continued. “I have no proof that Patrizia was a photographer, but I thought it was an exercise, finding her interests in life, that I would become a photographer, so I took my point-and-shoot camera everywhere I went. I noticed that Patrizia loves beautiful things. If there isn’t something beautiful, I have deleted it ”.

The Oscar winner went on to describe some of the enduring mental difficulties he experienced due to his dedication to his acting style. Nelson Barnard / Getty Images

He explained: “I had some psychological difficulties at some point towards the end of the shoot.” “I was either in my hotel room, living and talking for [Patrizia] Hold up, or I was on set, I live and speak like her. I remember one day I went to Italy wearing a hat for a walk. I hadn’t walked for about two months and I was in a panic… I thought I was on a set ”. Vincenzo Pinto / AFP via Getty Images

“We were in between Selma shoots [Hayek, who also stars in the movie] He was like, “Oh, the methodical fucking actor here. You know, he’s not talking to me now. Because I was doing sensory memory work next to her, and she was teasing me while I was sitting there doing it. ” she remembers.

“I didn’t even laugh. When the scene ended, I turned to her and said, ‘Fool!’ I started laughing and kissed her. It was a great group, but I’m very serious when I work, ”she said.

Plus, it wasn’t just Gaga’s personal life that was affected by her consistent acting style. The star continued to recall the “disconnection” she felt from her family months after finishing “Live and Talk” as Patrizia. Steve Granitz / WireImage

“There was some silence and some separation for a while,” he said. “Ended up looking like you [the character]Yes, but it is not a tradition, it is a becoming. I remember when we started shooting, I knew I was becoming – and I knew the biggest challenge was going to be indecent. “

Gaga went on to respond to the criticisms she received regarding her upcoming performance, some of which came from real life. Patrizia Reggiani. Nelson Barnard / Getty Images for ELLE

In March, Reggie revealed she was “a little upset” when she learned that Gaga was ready to shoot the upcoming film since the two hadn’t met before. Miguel Medina / AFP via Getty Images

She said: “I am somewhat annoyed that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott movie without having any consideration and sense of coming to see me.” forget .

Responding now, Gaga said, “I felt I could really do justice to this story only if I approached it with the eyes of a curious woman who was interested in having a journalistic soul so that she could read between the lines. that was happening in the scenes of the film. “

“Which means no one will tell me who Patricia Gucci is,” he added. Not even Patrizia Gucci.

Elsewhere, Gaga isn’t the only Hollywood actor who has recently opened up about losing touch with reality after practicing her acting style carefully. Christopher Polk / Getty Images for Turner

Just a few months ago in August, Oscar-winning colleague Nicole Kidman recalled staying in character for five months while filming Hulu. Nine complete strangers – and even revealed that he completely stopped responding to his real name. Fraser Harrison / Getty Images