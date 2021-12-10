Lady Gaga, the House of Gucci star will be honored at the Palm Springs Film Awards

As the Gucci family threatens lawsuits against House of Gucci on January 6th Lady Gaga, who plays Patrizia Reggiani in the biopic, will be honored at the Palm Springs Film Awards for her performance in Ridley Scott’s new film. This was announced in recent days by the organization of the festival.

The actress and singer will thus receive the Icon Award. “For many Lady Gaga is an icon through her music, but continues to amaze the public even with his iconic roles in acting “ festival president Harold Matzner said in a statement. “After her memorable performance in A Star is Born, Lady Gaga once again raises the bar in her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire. For this tour-de-force-worthy performance, we’re honored to deliver the Icon Award to Lady Gaga. “

In the past, the same award had been won by the likes of Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, Michael Douglas, Willem Dafoe, Robert Duvall and Tom Hanks.

That her performance was really noteworthy, moreover, was also evident from the words of Adam Driver about Lady Gaga, who in a recent interview told of her meticulous preparation for her role in House of Gucci.

THE Palm Springs International Film Awards will take place in person on January 6, 2022 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, while the following festival will continue until January 17, 2022.