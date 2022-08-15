Lady Gaga Turned Down This Movie With Brad Pitt (And It’s Not ‘World War Z’) – CINEMABLEND

Lady Gaga, recently confirmed for ‘Joker 2’, rejected this role in the film starring Brad Pitt that promises great numbers at the box office around the world.

Lady Gagathe artist who has just been confirmed for Joker 2 beside joaquin phoenixturned down a role alongside the Oscar winner Brad Pitt Recently. This role was for the action film directed by David Leitch, Bullet Train.

Based on the novel of the same name by Kōtarō Isaka and with an all-star cast including pittBad BunnyAaron Taylor-JohnsonJoey King, Brian Tyree HenryAndrew KojiMichael ShannonHiroyuki Sanada and Sandra Bullock, Bullet train follows five assassins aboard a moving Japanese bullet train who discover that their missions have something in common.

Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, a hit man who quits his job after things get out of hand. However, his last mission will be on the bullet train with the other criminals. At the beginning of the film we hear the voice of the person who is his boss and who guides him in her mission through a phone call.

It’s not until the end of Bullet train that we meet the character of Maria Bettle, played by Sandra Bullock. Just as Pitt had a cameo in the actress’s most recent film, The Lost City, Bullock made a cameo appearance at the actor’s premiere.

This is the scene in the movie where Bullock appears.



The Hollywood actor said it didn’t take long for him to think of Sandra Bullock for the role of Maria; however, the character was initially intended for the protagonist of A Star Is Born. Who made it known was the director David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Atomic).

When she was offered the role, Lady Gaga was filming House of Gucci., film of Ridley Scott in which she played Patrizia Reggiani. “It really came down to her schedule with the Ridley Scott movie. There were brief discussions and then we understood that it wasn’t going to work. She was preparing to House of Gucci. The shoots overlapped,” explained David Leitch to Entertainment Weekly.