Lady Gaga will bring “magic” and “madness” to Joker’s Harley Quinn: Folie à Deux

One of the elements that is generating the most expectation of the sequel to jokertitled Joker: Folie a Deuxis the interpretation of Lady Gaga like Harley Quinn. Just like what happened back in the day when Joaquin Phoenix was announced as the interpreter for the villain, having a new face for Harley Quinn also arouses curiosity among the fandom of Batman.

Until now, Margot Robbie had been the face we associated with harley quinnespecially thanks to movies like Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (2020) or the suicide squad (2021).

Lady Gaga will be the perfect Harley Quinn for Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker

As it happened with the first installment of joker, Joker: Folie a Deux It will continue to have a darker tone than the rest of the DC movies, and a new cast was also needed to make a difference in styles.

“It will fit very well in this movie and will create a type of magic similar to what Joaquin brought himself“he explained Lawrence Sherthe director of photography Joker: Folie a Deuxon The Hollywood Reporter’s latest podcast.

“The combination of the two it will be exactly what we expect -which is exciting-, and we will have magic every day on the set. Hopefully, we will also have a little madness. We like it when there’s a little bit of chaos”.

Margot Robbie was happy in her day that Lady Gaga was going to take over from her character, because she believed that with her Harley Quinn she had managed to create a base on which other great stars could interpret in the future: “i think he will do something amazing with it”.

Joker: Folie a Deux It will be released in theaters in a couple of yearsas it plans to reach theaters in October 2024.