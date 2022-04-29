Lady Gaga will release a new single titled “Hold My Hand”

From the upcoming movie ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ starring Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly.

Lady Gaga is ready to release a new single for her fans. The star, who recently launched a collection themed Chromatica with Crunchyroll, announced that his upcoming song “Hold My Hand” will be featured in the upcoming movie Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller and more.

“When I wrote this song for Top Gun: MaverickI didn’t even realize the multiple layers that encompassed the heart of the film, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in,” the singer shared on Instagram. “I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it our own. I wanted to turn the music into a song where we share our deep need to be understood and try to understand each other: a longing to be close when we feel so far away, and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes.” She continued, “I’m so grateful to Tom, Hans, and Joe for this opportunity, and it’s been a beautiful experience working with them… I’ve wanted to hear it for so long.”

The song, produced by Lady Gaga herself along with BloodPop, marks the artist’s return to film music production after her 2018 success: A Star is Born .