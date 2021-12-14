News

Lady Gaga, Will Smith among the candidates. The nominations

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 40 3 minutes read

Golden Globe 2022
HFPA

Golden Globe 2022: the announcement of the Golden Globe nominations has arrived – whose ceremony is set for the next January 9. The 79th edition of the Golden Globes will award the best of American cinema and television of 2021.

What are the nominations for the Golden Globe 2022?

As for directing, Steven Spielberg and Denis Villeneuve, respectively with ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Dune’, are among the nominees for the 79th edition of the Golden Globes. To keep them company, we find Maggie Gyllenhaal for ‘The Lost Daughter’, Kenneth Branagh for ‘Belfast’ and Jane Campion for ‘The Power of the Dog’. Lady Gaga is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Film for the role of Patrizia Reggiani in ‘House of Gucci’. ‘Luca’, directed by directed by Enrico Casarosa, is among the candidates for the best animated film.

All Nominations

Golden Globe 2022: Cinema
Best Drama Film

Belfast
TAIL
Dunes
King Richard – A winning family
The power of the dog

Best Movie – Comedy or Musical

Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
tick, tick… Boom!
West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dunes

Best Actor in a Drama Film

Mahershala Ali – The Swan Song
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog
Will Smith – King Richard – A winning family
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Drama Film

Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes
Olivia Colman – The dark daughter
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Actor in a Movie, Comedy or Musical

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… Boom!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – Dreaming in New York – In the Heights

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Marion Cotillard – Annette
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone – Cruella
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dorman – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – TAIL
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
Arianna DeBose – West Side Story
Kirsen Dunst – The power of the dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard – A winning family
Ruth Negga – Passing

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Golden Globe 2022: Best Score

Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco – Encanto
Jonny Greenwood – Dog Power
Alberto Iglesias – Madres paralelas
Hans Zimmer – Dune

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” – King Richard – A winning family
“Down to Joy” – Belfast
“Every Letter” – Cyrano
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Respect
“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die

Best Animated Film

Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Non-English Language Film

Drive my Car
It was the hand of God
A Hero
Madres paralelas
Compartment n. 6

Golden Globe 2022: Television

Best Drama Series
Lupine
The Morning Show
Poses
Squid Game
Succession

Best Comedy or Musical Series
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso

Best TV Movie or Miniseries
American Crime Story: Impeachment
Dopesick
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad

Best Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Omar Sy – Lupine

Best Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Elizabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
MJ Rodriguez – Pose

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Actor in a Miniseries or a TV Movie
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a wedding
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

Best Actress in a Miniseries or a TV Movie
Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a wedding
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Best Supporting Actor
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su – Squid Game

Golden Globe 2022: Best Supporting Actress
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
Andie MacDowell – mAID
Sarah Snook – Succession
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 40 3 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Camila Cabello, the last photos at the sea show a changed physique

July 21, 2021

Clint Eastwood: A Cinematic Legacy, the doc on the antidivo

2 weeks ago

he had done everything to look like her

October 15, 2021

What do we know about the Uncharted movie after the official trailer is released

October 27, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button