Lady Gaga, Will Smith among the candidates. The nominations

Golden Globe 2022: the announcement of the Golden Globe nominations has arrived – whose ceremony is set for the next January 9. The 79th edition of the Golden Globes will award the best of American cinema and television of 2021.

What are the nominations for the Golden Globe 2022?

As for directing, Steven Spielberg and Denis Villeneuve, respectively with ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Dune’, are among the nominees for the 79th edition of the Golden Globes. To keep them company, we find Maggie Gyllenhaal for ‘The Lost Daughter’, Kenneth Branagh for ‘Belfast’ and Jane Campion for ‘The Power of the Dog’. Lady Gaga is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Film for the role of Patrizia Reggiani in ‘House of Gucci’. ‘Luca’, directed by directed by Enrico Casarosa, is among the candidates for the best animated film.

All Nominations

Golden Globe 2022: Cinema

Best Drama Film

Belfast

TAIL

Dunes

King Richard – A winning family

The power of the dog

Best Movie – Comedy or Musical

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

tick, tick… Boom!

West Side Story



Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The power of the dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dunes

Best Actor in a Drama Film

Mahershala Ali – The Swan Song

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog

Will Smith – King Richard – A winning family

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Drama Film

Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes

Olivia Colman – The dark daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Actor in a Movie, Comedy or Musical

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… Boom!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – Dreaming in New York – In the Heights

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dorman – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – TAIL

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Arianna DeBose – West Side Story

Kirsen Dunst – The power of the dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard – A winning family

Ruth Negga – Passing

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The power of the dog

Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Golden Globe 2022: Best Score

Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco – Encanto

Jonny Greenwood – Dog Power

Alberto Iglesias – Madres paralelas

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” – King Richard – A winning family

“Down to Joy” – Belfast

“Every Letter” – Cyrano

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Respect

“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon



Best Non-English Language Film

Drive my Car

It was the hand of God

A Hero

Madres paralelas

Compartment n. 6

Golden Globe 2022: Television

Best Drama Series

Lupine

The Morning Show

Poses

Squid Game

Succession

Best Comedy or Musical Series

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best TV Movie or Miniseries

American Crime Story: Impeachment

Dopesick

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Omar Sy – Lupine

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Elizabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

MJ Rodriguez – Pose

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Actor in a Miniseries or a TV Movie

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a wedding

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

Best Actress in a Miniseries or a TV Movie

Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a wedding

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Best Supporting Actor

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su – Squid Game

Golden Globe 2022: Best Supporting Actress

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Andie MacDowell – mAID

Sarah Snook – Succession

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso