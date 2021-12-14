Lady Gaga, Will Smith among the candidates. The nominations
Golden Globe 2022: the announcement of the Golden Globe nominations has arrived – whose ceremony is set for the next January 9. The 79th edition of the Golden Globes will award the best of American cinema and television of 2021.
What are the nominations for the Golden Globe 2022?
As for directing, Steven Spielberg and Denis Villeneuve, respectively with ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Dune’, are among the nominees for the 79th edition of the Golden Globes. To keep them company, we find Maggie Gyllenhaal for ‘The Lost Daughter’, Kenneth Branagh for ‘Belfast’ and Jane Campion for ‘The Power of the Dog’. Lady Gaga is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Film for the role of Patrizia Reggiani in ‘House of Gucci’. ‘Luca’, directed by directed by Enrico Casarosa, is among the candidates for the best animated film.
All Nominations
Golden Globe 2022: Cinema
Best Drama Film
Belfast
TAIL
Dunes
King Richard – A winning family
The power of the dog
Best Movie – Comedy or Musical
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
tick, tick… Boom!
West Side Story
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dunes
Best Actor in a Drama Film
Mahershala Ali – The Swan Song
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog
Will Smith – King Richard – A winning family
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Drama Film
Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes
Olivia Colman – The dark daughter
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Actor in a Movie, Comedy or Musical
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… Boom!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – Dreaming in New York – In the Heights
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical
Marion Cotillard – Annette
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone – Cruella
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Best Supporting Actor
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dorman – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – TAIL
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog
Best Supporting Actress
Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
Arianna DeBose – West Side Story
Kirsen Dunst – The power of the dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard – A winning family
Ruth Negga – Passing
Best Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Golden Globe 2022: Best Score
Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco – Encanto
Jonny Greenwood – Dog Power
Alberto Iglesias – Madres paralelas
Hans Zimmer – Dune
Best Original Song
“Be Alive” – King Richard – A winning family
“Down to Joy” – Belfast
“Every Letter” – Cyrano
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Respect
“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die
Best Animated Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Non-English Language Film
Drive my Car
It was the hand of God
A Hero
Madres paralelas
Compartment n. 6
Golden Globe 2022: Television
Best Drama Series
Lupine
The Morning Show
Poses
Squid Game
Succession
Best Comedy or Musical Series
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best TV Movie or Miniseries
American Crime Story: Impeachment
Dopesick
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Omar Sy – Lupine
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Elizabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
MJ Rodriguez – Pose
Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Actor in a Miniseries or a TV Movie
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a wedding
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Tahar Rahim – The Serpent
Best Actress in a Miniseries or a TV Movie
Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a wedding
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
Best Supporting Actor
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su – Squid Game
Golden Globe 2022: Best Supporting Actress
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
Andie MacDowell – mAID
Sarah Snook – Succession
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso