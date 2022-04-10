Lady Gaga’s dog sitter attacker released by mistake

The Angels. A man accused of shooting and seriously injuring Lady Gaga’s dog handler and stealing two French bulldogs from her was mistakenly released from jail and is being sought, authorities said Friday.

James Howard Jackson, 19, was facing an attempted murder charge when he was released from the Los Angeles County Jail Wednesday “due to a clerical error,” the county Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau is working to find him, according to the release. Jackson is one of five people arrested in connection with the February 24, 2021 attack in Hollywood.

Prosecutors said Jackson and two other suspected gang members had driven around looking for expensive French bulldogs to steal. Ryan Fischer was spotted, followed and assaulted while he was walking Lady Gaga’s dogs near Sunset Boulevard. During a violent struggle, Fischer was beaten, suffocated and then shot in an attack caught on camera from a nearby home. The camera recorded the dog walker yelling “Oh my God! They have shooted me! and “Help me!” and “I’m bleeding from the chest!”

Fischer lost part of a lung.

“While I am deeply concerned about the events leading up to his release, I am confident that the police will rectify the mistake,” Fischer said in a statement obtained by KABC-TV. “I request that Mr. Jackson surrender himself to the authorities, so that the resolution of the crime committed against me can continue, whatever the result determined by the courts.”

The pop star’s dogs were returned two days later by a woman who claimed she had found them tied to a post and inquired about Lady Gaga’s offer of a $500,000 reward if the dogs were returned “no questions asked.” The singer was in Rome at the time shooting a movie.

The woman who found the dogs is accused of receiving stolen property and the father of another suspect is accused of helping him avoid arrest.

Jackson had previously been charged in the attack and pleaded not guilty when the county district attorney’s office filed an indictment Tuesday charging him with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

The move was taken “to expedite the legal process” and Jackson was arraigned on Wednesday with a new case number, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement. “Jackson was subsequently released from custody by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. We are not sure why they did it,” the statement said.