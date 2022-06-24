Lady Gaga’s strange “alien” mask, with firming and anti-fatigue properties

Screen capture from video posted on Lady Gaga’s official TikTok account, June 10, 2022. TikTok/@ladygaga

The singer posted a beauty tutorial on TikTok, in which she appears with her face covered in a curious purple face mask. A treatment that would prove useful during the heat wave.

When it comes to facials, it seems that Lady Gaga makes choices as extravagant as for her makeup or her hairstyles. The pop star shared a mini video tutorial on her TikTok account, filming herself getting ready before heading to an event kicking off the launch of her cosmetics brand, Haus Laboratories, at Sephora in the United States. The singer thus appears natural, with a glass of iced latte in one hand and a roller of facial massage in the other. She slides the tool over her face, completely covered in a surprising purple mask giving her an alien look.

Then, after removing it, she goes to make-up. “Mother monster” paints her eyelids emerald, lining her eyes with a white pencil, before applying an orange lipstick followed by a touch of lip gloss in the same shade (all stamped with her own brand of make- up). A video that already has more than 4 million views on the platform.

A face mask acclaimed by the stars

But back to the purple mask. The UFO does not land from another galaxy and has been identified by the beauty sphere. This is an energizing face mask from the 111SKIN brand, founded by an American-British surgeon and particularly popular with celebrities. These single-dose products are often found backstage at fashion shows and red carpets to give stars and models a boost before posing for the camera.

Sub-zero De-puffin Energy Facial Mask by 111SKIN. Press/111SKIN

And for good reason. Ideal in periods of high heat, this hydrogel mask, inspired by cryotherapy technology, refreshes and deflates the skin in just a few minutes. Infused with peptides, enzymes and caffeine, its formula revitalizes dull complexions and gives a boost to tired faces. Victoria Beckham and Kris Jenner are fans, while Brooke Shields and Miley Cyrus love the eye patch version.

In France, it can be purchased online at a price of 25 euros per unit (or 100 euros for a box of five) on the brand’s official website or on the e-commerce site specializing in Lookfantastic cosmetics.