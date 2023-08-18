Lady Gaga’s The Fame, 2008. Lady Gaga’s The Fame, 2008.

When listening to Stefani Germanotta’s debut album, we appreciate different elements of her personality. something they have become famous for, or Popularityby Lady Gaga, since 2008.

The singer, pianist and composer has devoted her entire life to music and has taken every opportunity to express herself through the medium.

When he is finally signed by a record label, he is given a partial opportunity to compose. However, the corporation had a plan for him that prevented him from being authentic. As is customary in that industry, musicians or singers may be processed as food to become commercial. Gaga didn’t like this.

In a rebellious manner, they started altering the costumes they were given and made them bizarre. It was a way of protesting against what he was forced to do.

when the first album came out, Popularity, released on 19 August 2008, few expected it to receive such a good response. Between the original version and the re-release the following year, the title the fame MonsterThe production has sold over 18 million copies.

The second single (which followed “Just Dance”) was a worldwide hit, making Gaga one of pop music’s leading figures that year. The “Poker Face” was unveiled on 23 September 2008, attracting attention across the board.

Popularity, have a disc of pop and other danceable styles, such as dance And electro, There are also ballads.

One feature that grabs attention is the credits of the songs. When it comes to pop stars, we often find multiple songwriters on every song. In Popularity, only two or three appear per song and, in all of them, Lady Gaga appears. He has maintained that level of commitment throughout his career, which he has been able to shape over the years and as his recognition has grown.

If there is anything a singer can be judged on, apart from her talent and discipline, it is the courage to stand up to industry heavyweights, testifying to common practices that are detrimental to the art of music and that destroy one’s identity. puts in danger.

about music, Popularity, It gives us many danceable themes which are easy to enter and pleasing to the ears.

The original version has 14 songs like the ones mentioned above (and one more). bonus track on CD), plus “Lovegame,” “Paparazzi,” “Eh, Eh (Nothing Else I Can Say),” “Beautiful, Dirty, Rich” and “Starstruck,” among others.

the fame MonsterThe second edition, dated 18 November 2009, is an additional album with 8 new tracks. It was originally intended to be a double album, re-released PopularityBut in the end it was decided to launch it as well PS.

New the tracks They were important and they raised The New Yorker to a higher level. Some of them are “Bad Romance”, “Alejandro”, “Telephone” (a duet with Beyonce) and “Monster”, a name associated with the singer and her followers.

Popularity (And the fame Monster) is a great debut for Lady Gaga, who has also tried herself in this genre jazz Singing and Acting. 15 years have passed since its launch.

