Læticia Hallyday in Cruella, Kim Kardashian in Mystique… The stars dress up for Halloween

Every year, the stars do not lack imagination to find the best Halloween costume. Small summary of the most original “looks”.

The Kardashian-Jenner Clan

Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie’s outfits are highly anticipated each year. The ex-wife of Kanye West was disguised as Mystique, the enemy of the X-Men in the Marvel universe.

Kendall Jenner opted for the sexy version of the costume of Jessie, the fictional character from the “Toy Story” films. His pants partially revealed his buttocks.

Kylie Jenner had not one but two outfits for Halloween. She was first disguised as the bride of Frankenstein, then as Elvira, from the 80s American film “Elvira, Mistress of Darkness”.

Læticia Hallyday

Johnny Hallyday’s widow put on a two-tone wig and had her face made up to look like Cruella d’Enfer from “101 Dalmatians”.

Iris Mittenaère

The former Miss Universe hesitated for a long time on her outfit, but it was finally in Mercredi Adams, the daughter of Morticia and Gomez, that she dressed up.

Paris Hilton

The reality star first donned the costume of Sailor Moon, her “icon” of youth. The next day, the 41-year-old businesswoman was disguised as an FBI agent.

The “Ferragnez”

After disguising herself as Christina Aguilera, Chiara Ferragni was also Jessie from “Toy Story”. Her husband, the rapper Fedez had donned the costume of Woody while their children, Leone (4 years old) and Vittoria (18 months), were in Zig Zag, the mythical dog of Pixar films.

The Vergara family

Nabilla and her husband Thomas, as well as their children Milann (3 years old) and Leyann (soon to be 6 months old), embodied the Hulk family.