Laeticia Hallyday: this touching message sent to Justin Bieber after his shock announcement about his paralysis

Saturday June 11, 2022, Laeticia Hallyday and her two daughters went to Paris to attend the DJ Snake concert. During the evening, the widow of Johnny Hallyday had a thought for Justin Bieber.

While she was permanently settled in Los Angeles, Laeticia Hallyday returns to France from time to time with her family. Saturday June 11, she took advantage of a getaway in the French capital to get to DJ Snake concert, at the Parc des Princes. Accompanied by her daughters Jade and Joy as well as Jalil Lespert, she shared many videos of the show.

If she filmed her daughters wiggling their hips to the rhythm of DJ Snake’s most famous songs, including Turn Down for What, let me love you or Without You, Laeticia Hallyday also wanted to send a message. In her story, she had a thought for the singer Justin Bieber. Indeed, the latter was forced to cancel his tour because he is suffering from facial paralysis. The widow of Taullier soberly wrote: “We pray for you Justin“. A nice message of encouragement for those who have been suffering for several weeks.

Laeticia Hallyday chained concerts in Paris

The day after the concert of the electro artist, Laeticia Hallyday this time went to La Défense Arena. Accompanied by her companion Jalil Lespert, she attended the concert of Elton John. Particularly complicit the French director, she had put on a disco look for the occasion and once again shared many videos.

If the mother of Jade and Joy did not specify the reason for her coming to Paris, she could prepare an event for Johnny Hallyday’s birthday. Indeed, the rocker should have celebrated his 79th birthday on June 15. A moment that will probably be celebrated by the singer’s family died in December 2017 from lung cancer.