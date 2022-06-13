Laeticia Hallyday: this touching message sent to Justin Bieber after his shock announcement about his paralysis
Saturday June 11, 2022, Laeticia Hallyday and her two daughters went to Paris to attend the DJ Snake concert. During the evening, the widow of Johnny Hallyday had a thought for Justin Bieber.
While she was permanently settled in Los Angeles, Laeticia Hallyday returns to France from time to time with her family. Saturday June 11, she took advantage of a getaway in the French capital to get to DJ Snake concert, at the Parc des Princes. Accompanied by her daughters Jade and Joy as well as Jalil Lespert, she shared many videos of the show.
If she filmed her daughters wiggling their hips to the rhythm of DJ Snake’s most famous songs, including Turn Down for What, let me love you or Without You, Laeticia Hallyday also wanted to send a message. In her story, she had a thought for the singer Justin Bieber. Indeed, the latter was forced to cancel his tour because he is suffering from facial paralysis. The widow of Taullier soberly wrote: “We pray for you Justin“. A nice message of encouragement for those who have been suffering for several weeks.
Laeticia Hallyday chained concerts in Paris
The day after the concert of the electro artist, Laeticia Hallyday this time went to La Défense Arena. Accompanied by her companion Jalil Lespert, she attended the concert of Elton John. Particularly complicit the French director, she had put on a disco look for the occasion and once again shared many videos.
If the mother of Jade and Joy did not specify the reason for her coming to Paris, she could prepare an event for Johnny Hallyday’s birthday. Indeed, the rocker should have celebrated his 79th birthday on June 15. A moment that will probably be celebrated by the singer’s family died in December 2017 from lung cancer.
© Instagram @lhallyday
2/12 –
Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert
Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert at the Elton John concert, at La Défense Arena, in Paris, June 12, 2022.
© Agency via Bestimage
3/12 –
Laeticia Hallyday and Agathe Robert
Laeticia Hallyday with Agathe Robert during the recording of the single “Si Tu Savais” at the Question De Son recording studio in Paris, France, on November 16, 2021.
© Instagram @lhallyday
4/12 –
Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert
Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert at the Elton John concert, at La Défense Arena, in Paris, June 12, 2022.
© DOMINIQUE JACOVIDES
5/12 –
Laeticia Hallyday
Laeticia Hallyday was the guest of the program “Quotidien” presented by Y. Barthès live on the TMC channel in Paris, September 13, 2021.
© Instagram @lhallyday
6/12 –
Laeticia Hallyday with Jade and Joy
Laeticia Hallyday with her daughters Jade and Joy on Mother’s Day, May 9, 2022.
© JACOVIDES-BORDE-MOREAU
7/12 –
Laeticia Hallyday
Laeticia Hallyday in interview with journalist Yves Calvi, on BFMTV, before the tribute concert to Johnny Hallyday “Que je t’aime” at the AccorHotels Arena Paris Bercy in Paris. September 14, 2021.
© Instagram @lhallyday
8/12 –
Laeticia Hallyday and Francoise Thibaut
Laeticia Hallyday celebrates the birthday of her mother, Françoise Thibaut, on June 5, 2022.
© Agency
9/12 –
Anne Hidalgo and Laeticia Hallyday
Inauguration of the “Johnny Hallyday” esplanade and the “Something de…” statue by the artist Bertrand Lavier on the forecourt of the AccorHotels Arena Paris Bercy concert hall in Paris. September 14, 2021.
© Instagram @lhallyday
10/12 –
Laeticia Hallyday and her family
Laeticia Hallyday gathered with her family to celebrate Easter on April 17, 2022.
© JACOVIDES-BORDE-MOREAU
11/12 –
Yael Harris and Laeticia Hallyday
Inauguration of “Johnny’s Bar” at the AccorHotels Arena Paris Bercy in Paris, on the occasion of the tribute concert to Johnny Hallyday. September 14, 2021.
© Instagram @lhallyday
12/12 –
Laeticia Hallyday, Jalil Lespert, Joy Hallyday and Aliosha Lespert
Laeticia Hallyday enjoyed a moment at the beach with her loved ones, March 6, 2022.