Laeticia Hallyday, Victoria Beckham, Karine Ferri… These stars on vacation in heavenly places (Photos)

The stars also take advantage of the summer to take a vacation. From Laeticia Hallyday to Karine Ferri via the Kardashian clan, discover the heavenly vacation spots of the stars.

Who says summer, says vacation. Yourselves, you may already be enjoying your summer holidays and are reading these few lines from your deckchair, in the sun. Unless you’ve already left – or not yet – and then your Instagram feed should look like torture. Especially, if you follow stars. The photographs they post on social networks have enough to make people envious. This is particularly the case of the Kardashian clan. Khloé and Kim Kardashian thus left between sisters – and with their children – in a heavenly place where they take full advantage of the warm sandy beach (in any case, that’s what we imagine by observing the posted pictures) and the turquoise sea.

Their eldest, Kourtney, she savors a tete-a-tete with the one she married last May. Their little sister, Kendall Jenner takes the pose facing the sea and a magnificent sunset which is reflected in the water. What to give desires of escapades. And even, that’s not to mention Ashanti’s vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands, near the Bahamas. Personally, we are very close to taking our plane ticket for this dream place. Unless we join Lorie Pester. If she has not revealed her vacation spot, the singer and actress still gives us mouth water with a selfie of her in a infinity pool overlooking green nature. Chrissy Teigen flew to Egypt for a stay full of discoveries.

Greece, the south of France… These destinations favored by the stars

Others favored Europe. This is the case, for example, of Mariah Carey who landed in Capri, Italy or Victoria Beckham who took her family to Croatia. Christophe Beaugrand and Laeticia Hallyday have opted for Greece. The first settled in the very touristy Mykonos, while the second preferred the more authentic Sifnos. Finally, some personalities have chose to stay in metropolitan France. This is the case, for example, of Dounia Coesens who took a trip to Bidart or Karine Ferri who undoubtedly found the south of France where her parents are settled. Guillaume Canet, he offered himself a few days of vacation with friends in Cassis … where Carla Moreau is also staying. And you, where are you going this summer?